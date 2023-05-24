Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo overpowers Sukuna and seems to have no intention to save Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 is slated to be released on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 26. The spoilers released earlier today mark it as an action-based chapter, with some thought-provoking comments from Gojo as his battle against Sukuna continues.

In the previous chapter, Gojo and Sukuna arrived at Shibuya and Shinjuku respectively for their battle. Utahime’s Cursed Technique helped Gojo achieve a 200% Cursed Energy output, which he used to fire a Hollow Purple attack on Sukuna. Due to Ijichi’s barrier, Sukuna miscalculated the attack and lost his right arm for it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 spoilers show Gojo’s inner feelings on Megumi’s possession as he fights Sukuna

doing this while laying down is so gojo of him

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 2”.

The chapter begins with Sukuna healing his injured arm and remarking that Gojo is nothing but a fish on a cutting board who is about to lose his scales. Gojo is surprised that Sukuna is still keeping Megumi’s face, but concludes that it makes it easier to beat up the boy since he looks so much like his father, Toji, whom Gojo harbors a hatred for.

Gojo decides that he will think about Megumi after he succeeds in killing Sukuna, and informs his adversary that he has gone through some special training for this occasion. Gojo ducks a punch from Sukuna and throws him into a wall. He continues to chase after Sukuna onto a bridge and stabs his foot hard enough at critical places that the bridge breaks. He then throws the Bridge with the King of Curses on it toward a building.

laughing and joking around with him as if your treasure that your raised carefully isn't trapped in there…

However, Sukuna escapes and aims “Dismantle” at the Gojo. However, while the attack slashes the buildings behind Gojo, the man himself is unharmed due to his Infinity blocking the effect. The building behind them starts to collapse as Sukuna tries to Punch Gojo but is stopped by his Infinity. Gojo turns his Infinity off, grabs Sukuna’s wrist, and pulls them both inside the falling building where they continue to fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 spoilers show that a door comes between them which they both prepare to punch through, but the building collapses on both of them. A moment later they both walk out of the debris, completely unharmed and bickering like children. Gojo plans to blame the destruction on Sukuna before he remembers that Mei Mei is recording and broadcasting the battle, so he can’t escape his part in it.

Final thoughts





"Unfortunately, I went through some special trainings"



"I can punch Megumi without mercy (cause he looks like Toji)"



"I just need to think about Megumi after I kill you"



"Unfortunately, I went through some special trainings"

"I can punch Megumi without mercy (cause he looks like Toji)"

"I just need to think about Megumi after I kill you"

Damn, it's too much to digest at one go Gojo in #JJK224

As per Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 spoilers, the chapter has a mixed tone and serves as a respite between information-heavy issues. The two main points in this chapter are Gojo’s thoughts regarding Megumi and his casual dominance over Sukuna. For the first issue, Gojo is likely bluffing in order to allow Yuji and Yuta to devise a way of saving Megumi.

gojo is having fun fighting him im crying it's like he's getting his revenge against toji while dressing up like toji

However, Gojo overpowering Sukuna so completely, as shown in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 spoilers is unprecedented and serves to highlight that Sukuna surely has a plan. It is noteworthy that Sukuna has not used Megumi’s technique even once during this fight. Even while healing himself, he used his own Reverse Cursed Technique. It is either because his own technique is superior, or because he is saving Ten Shadows for a moment when he can deal more damage to Gojo.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 spoilers, the manga will take a creative break next week. Be sure to follow other anime news and manga updates.

