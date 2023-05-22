Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 release date and time, countdown, what to expect, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 will be published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 26. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 will likely feature Sukuna’s retaliation against Satoru Gojo’s attack in the previous chapter. The chapter is speculated to feature flashbacks and delve into Yuji’s plans regarding saving Megumi Fushiguro. In that vein, the chapter may divulge Yuji’s Cursed Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 should focus on Sukuna healing himself and returning Gojo’s attack

International readers can avail Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, May 28

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, May 28

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, May 28

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 28

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 28

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 28

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, May 29

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, May 29

Recap of chapter 223

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223, titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 1”, Gojo reached Shibuya and learned from Ijichi that everyone affected by his Infinite Void during the Shibuya incident has recovered.

A flashback revealed that Gakuganji had confessed to Gojo regarding Yaga’s murder and the fact that Yaga left him the secrets of making a Cursed Corpse. The same flashback showed that the Jujutsu society higher ups were massacred.

Back in Shibuya, Ijichi erected a barrier around Gojo while Utahime employed her Cursed technique, Solo Forbidden Zone, which amplifies any sorcerer’s Cursed Energy reserve and output. By not omitting a single step or incantation while activating their respective techniques, Gojo and Utahime got the former’s output to 200% of his regular output.

Sukuna trying to stop Gojo's Attack (image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

In that state, Gojo fired a Hollow Purple at Sukuna, who had just arrived at Shinjuku (roughly 4.6 km away from Shibuya) with Uraume. Sukuna managed to stop the attack, which decimated everything in its path.

However, due to Ijichi’s barrier cloaking Gojo’s signature, he misjudged the power, and his right arm was burned off. Gojo teleported to where the King of the Curses stood and declared that he was the strongest Sorcerer at the moment.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 will likely feature a flashback containing hints of Yuji’s Cursed Technique and his plans to save Megumi. The chapter can also focus on Yuta’s plans and his current position. Given that Utahime can enhance a person’s Cursed Energy reserve and output, she can become valuable to every one of her allies, not just Gojo.

On the flip side, Sukuna may use Round Deer to both heal himself and show his opponents how he has mastered Megumi’s technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 might give a glimpse into Gojo’s mindset via a flashback. Kenjaku’s return can also be expected, especially given the ordeal with the Jujutsu Higher-ups. The chapter may also reveal the survivors of the Culling Game, the people who Kenjaku plans to kill. Mangaka Akutami may finally bring back Hajime Kashimo, since his deal with Hakari entailed that he be allowed to have a go at Sukuna in a battle.

