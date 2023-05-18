Jujutsu Kaisen fans riot over Gojo attacking Sukuna without trying to save Megumi

With the release of the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans earlier in the week, fans excitedly saw the fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna start. While the reveal and impact of Utahime’s Cursed Technique undoubtedly stole the show, the two’s opening moves toward one another were still a major topic of conversation.

This is largely due to the powerful attack Gojo hit Sukuna with thanks to Utahime’s Cursed Technique, this being a 200% power Hollow Purple. With this, Gojo started the fight against Sukuna off with a major bang and even took the opportunity to remind him that in this fight, he was the challenger, not Gojo.

While this was all exciting, some fans took the opportunity to criticize Gojo for attacking Sukuna without first trying to save Megumi Fushiguro. While saving Megumi would be nice, it’s confusing to attack Gojo for simply trying to prevent anyone else from suffering a similar or worse fate than Megumi is currently experiencing.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans angrily berate Gojo for not trying to save Megumi’s life first

Ria @RIADlCAL The way y’all were coming up with insane body swap theories to rationalize Gojo not killing Megumi… and the first thing Gojo does in #JJK223 is send hollow purple at him LMAO The way y’all were coming up with insane body swap theories to rationalize Gojo not killing Megumi… and the first thing Gojo does in #JJK223 is send hollow purple at him LMAO https://t.co/2c1g615ddg

In the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen leaks, it’s made clear that Gojo attacked Sukuna with the intent to kill. The sheer amount of Cursed Energy output which went into the 200% Hollow Purple alone demonstrates this. Sukuna’s reaction to the attack, how accurate Gojo was with the attack, and the damage done to Sukuna in the aftermath all further highlights this.

However, this also means Gojo fully intended to kill Megumi in the process, which many fans are taking some serious issues with. While some fans are clearly joking about this and taking the opportunity to share some hilarious and creative memes, others appear to be truly upset by Gojo’s actions.

aniko @conchabenderr #jjk223



megumi trapped in meguna watching gojo fling a 200% amped hollow purple at him megumi trapped in meguna watching gojo fling a 200% amped hollow purple at him #jjk223megumi trapped in meguna watching gojo fling a 200% amped hollow purple at him https://t.co/orsDuVF2Qe

This is somewhat unsurprising for two distinct reasons, the first of which plays into the other. First and foremost, Megumi Fushiguro is arguably the biggest fan-favorite character for Jujutsu Kaisen manga readers, even more so than Gojo himself. Secondly, author and illustrator Gege Akutami is more than likely aware of this and used this shared love for Megumi to turn readers against Gojo.

Considering Akutami’s infamous and obvious hatred for Gojo as a character, this isn’t exactly an unrealistic assertion. When also considering the fact that showing Gojo as seriously trying to kill Sukuna will further increase the emotional pain readers feel regarding Megumi’s fate, it even seems almost likely to be true.

TheAfroSaiyann @theAfroSaiyann



he’s going all out just to lose this battle, don’t even trip “Gojo will hold back because Sukuna is in Megumi’s body” the dude literally fired a 200% amped matter erasure technique. are you whining mehe’s going all out just to lose this battle, don’t even trip “Gojo will hold back because Sukuna is in Megumi’s body” the dude literally fired a 200% amped matter erasure technique. are you whining mehe’s going all out just to lose this battle, don’t even trip💀

ً @vantaeprod me cheering for gojo's 200% hollow purple at sukuna and then realizing that megumi is still in there #jjk223 me cheering for gojo's 200% hollow purple at sukuna and then realizing that megumi is still in there #jjk223 https://t.co/anXrxerOOt

c @suguruhrs



gojo: 200% POWERED UP HOLLOW PURPLE 🤞🏼 us: i think gojo will try to save megumi first they’re not gonna fight right awaygojo: 200% POWERED UP HOLLOW PURPLE 🤞🏼 us: i think gojo will try to save megumi first they’re not gonna fight right awaygojo: 200% POWERED UP HOLLOW PURPLE 🤞🏼🔥

Regardless of what Akutami’s intentions in making this decision may or may not have been, the decision is all but officially confirmed as of this article’s writing. While spoilers and raw scans may be disproven, the source for these latest leaks has a fantastic track record. As a result, fans should prepare for Gojo’s intent to kill Sukuna and Megumi to be confirmed in the next official Jujutsu Kaisen release.

All of this being said, there is a chance that Gojo actually does have a plan to save Megumi. After all, fans have no idea how truly powerful a 20-finger Sukuna is. Gojo could be banking on the fact that Sukuna will constantly use Reversed Cursed Technique to heal himself.

This would drain his stamina and Cursed Energy, possibly giving Megumi an opportunity to regain control. However, this is purely speculative, with fans still needing the latest leaks confirmed before looking to the future.

