Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 reveals that Sukuna doesn’t need all of his fingers to reach full power

The alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 were leaked on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, bringing with them an exciting look at the series’ upcoming release. Following the set up of Satoru Gojo and Sukuna’s eventual fight in the prior issue, fans are eagerly looking forward to the day of the confrontation in the upcoming installment.

According to the recent leaks, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 also gives fans a quick look at how both heroes and villains spent their time between November 19 and the fateful day of battle. Likewise, fans learn something very interesting about Sukuna in this section of the issue, which seemingly goes against the rules author and illustrator Gege Akutami has long-since established.

However, this latest development doesn’t actually break this likely iron-clad rule which Akutami established. Instead, it suggests both the scope of Sukuna’s skill and power as a sorcerer, as well as seemingly setting up an exciting potential development for Yuji Itadori, in what appears to be the series’ final stages.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 apparently establishes Sukuna as the most sly sorcerer in the series overall

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222's alleged spoilers begin with Sukuna consuming the remaining fingers. However, because they haven’t found all the fingers (with Gojo likely holding onto the final one), Sukuna instead uses his mummified body to replace it. Kenjaku is then seen, establishing that 19 days have passed and 61 other Culling Game players have died from Cursed Technique removal.

The issue then allegedly shows Gojo learning of Nanami’s death, speaking about it with Kiyotaka Ichiji and Shoko Ieiri. Yuji and Atsuya Kusakabe are then seen training, with Yuta and Inumaki discussing why they didn’t tell Yuji how Inumaki lost his arm. Yuta says it isn’t Yuji’s responsibility since Sukuna did it, with Inumaki seemingly appreciating the sentiment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 then skips to December 24, where Kenjaku plans to eliminate the Culling Game players while Sukuna and Gojo fight. Kenjaku establishes the grimness of the situation for the Tokyo Jujutsu High group if Gojo loses before departing. The issue’s final pages see Gojo being wished good luck by his students, with the final panels seeing Gojo say he’ll surely win.

Why Sukuna doesn’t need all 20 fingers to reach full power

Should the chapter’s official release prove the aforementioned spoilers true, readers will see it confirmed that Sukuna can interchange the power of a finger with his mummified body. This is what’s actually being said in the aforementioned leaks, which some fans are having difficulty understanding.

Within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222’s alleged spoilers, Sukuna specifies that he can substitute one finger for the power left within his mummified corpse. While the corpse doesn’t seem to be necessary for him to reach full power in the first place, as is evident from the wording, it does appear to function as a substitute for a finger and a finger’s Cursed Energy.

Essentially, an extra finger isn’t needed for Sukuna to reach his full power. Likewise, if such an explanation is ever given, fans may eventually learn that the Cursed Energy left in Sukuna’s body is only residual due to it being his former body. This would further establish that the fingers are the iron-clad, intended way for him to regain full power, with his mummified body being an intentional backup. This also explains why his body was mummified in the first place.

Assuming the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 spoilers to be true, it also seems to set up a potential powerup or development for Yuji Itadori in the series’ final stages. Should Yuji be able to find the last finger, he may be able to regain the power he once had. While one finger's power will pale in comparison to that of the 15 he had prior to Sukuna taking over Megumi’s body, it’s still a boost in power nonetheless.

Combined with the offscreen training Yuji was shown to be taking part in, fans could finally see theories about him having Cursed Energy and a Domain Expansion come true. However, fans would do well not to speculate on this until the aforementioned spoilers are confirmed in the official release on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time.

