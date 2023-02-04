Jujutsu Kaisen fan-theory based on chapter 36 cover page may hint at Yuji's Domain Expansion

Following the release of the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212, spoilers, and raw scans earlier this week, fans have begun a deep-dive into the potential foreshadowing of the latest events.

While many pieces of evidence of the series’ latest developments have been found, one cover page, in particular, has captivated many fans, and Twitter user @TheYonahS2 (Yonah).

Yonah, obviously a big Jujutsu Kaisen fan, highlighted in a thread why they were so intrigued by the cover page in question. They also gave their interpretation of the potential foreshadowing present.

While all media and literature are of course subject to interpretation, Yonah makes a strong argument and convincing case for the way in which they interpret this potential foreshadowing.

Jujutsu Kaisen fan-theory hints at possible Domain Expansion for Yuji should he ever awaken Cursed Energy

Yonah started off by addressing the most obvious piece of foreshadowing in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 36 cover page, which is also one which has proven true since the issue’s release. They start off by establishing how over half of Nobara’s face being cut off is a foreshadowing of the Shibuya Incident arc. In it, Nobara is hit in the face and soon sees her manga presence cut short.

Yonah then addresses Megumi’s blank stare and sinister smile, and that he apparently doesn't have eyes in the cover page. They then address how initial interpretations would be that Megumi would become the villain.

However, the reality as shown in the chapter 212 leaks Sukuna, the villain, has taken over Megumi’s body, rather than Megumi himself becoming villainous.

Yonah also establishes how the events seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoiler and raw scans have left doubts as to whether or not Megumi is still there. The alternative would be that Megumi’s soul was destroyed during the process of controlling his body.

While it wasn't said by Yonah, the chapter 36 cover page not showing Megumi’s eyes would seem to strongly suggest that the latter has occurred.

Yonah then addresses Yuji’s presence on the cover page, which sees him “desperate, crying and alone.” Yonah also points out that his hands are joined in a prayer sign, which reminded them of their own theory that Yuji’s Domain Expansion sign could be hands joined in prayer. Yonah also links to this previous explanation thread they made.

In this additional thread, Yonah explains that the joined hands of prayer recall the ancient gesture of tying the hands of prisoners. They explain that this is why those who were martyred walked with their hands joined at the time of their sacrifice, both in prayer and in surrender.

This perfectly fits in with Yuji’s role in the story, which is to die as the vessel of Sukuna, killing the King of Curses with him.

Yonah @TheYonahS2 Yonah @TheYonahS2 Yuji's hand sign when he gets his DE could be hands clasped in prayer:



The joined hands recall the ancient gesture of tying or tying the hands of prisoners. That is why those who were martyred walked with their hands joined at the time of sacrifice, in prayer and surrender. Yuji's hand sign when he gets his DE could be hands clasped in prayer:The joined hands recall the ancient gesture of tying or tying the hands of prisoners. That is why those who were martyred walked with their hands joined at the time of sacrifice, in prayer and surrender. https://t.co/dWx8XtoKjP twitter.com/TheYonahS2/sta… The third point that shocked me the most and also left me with doubts, Yuji is desperate, crying and alone, and his hands are joined, which reminded me that I had theorized that Yuji's DE could be hands held in prayer. twitter.com/TheYonahS2/sta… The third point that shocked me the most and also left me with doubts, Yuji is desperate, crying and alone, and his hands are joined, which reminded me that I had theorized that Yuji's DE could be hands held in prayer.

Returning to the overarching thread, Yonah concludes that Yuji may finally awaken his own Domain Expansion after losing Megumi to Sukuna. Considering the final impact of the alleged events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 do essentially leave Yuji desperate, crying, and alone, the rest of the theory slowly falls into place around this unignorable fact.

How Yuji may awaken his own Cursed Energy

However, one thing Yonah’s thread doesn’t address is exactly how Yuji would awaken his own Cursed Energy to use for a Domain Expansion. According to the series’ wiki page, Yuji doesn’t have any of his own Cursed Energy, instead getting what he uses from the Sukuna fingers he eats.

With Sukuna having imbued one of Yuji’s fingers with Cursed Energy before feeding it to Megumi, it’s assumed that Sukuna took all of his Cursed Energy with him.

One possible way to have Yuji awaken his own Cursed Energy in Jujutsu Kaisen is that being exposed to immersed Cursed Energy for so long awakened his own. This is already somewhat established in the series via the normal humans who Kenjaku turned into sorcerers via the Culling Games.

This includes Fumihiko Takaba and Hiromi Higuruma, the latter of whom Yuji has fought and the former he is currently allied with.

Additionally, Kenjaku was revealed to have inhabited the body of his mother, Kaori Itadori, at least shortly after his birth, if not during his pre-birth and actual birth as well. With Kenjaku being a sorcerer, it’s possible that they imbued Yuji with his own dormant Cursed Energy either after birth or throughout the birthing process and cycle.

