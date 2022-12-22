Haikyuu!!'s Tobio and Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi have more in common than their birthday

Given that December 22 is Tobio Kageyama's birthday from Haikyuu!! and this year happens to be the 10th anniversary of the manga's serialization, Shueisha has published a commemorative PV for the occasion. The video was similar to the one which was released on Hinata Shoyo's birthday on July 21.

However, several fans noticed something interesting as they observed how Kageyama shares his birthday with Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro. While that itself could be a huge similarity for anime fans, the two characters do have more things in common.

Besides being Capricorns, Haikyuu!!'s Kageyama and Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi also share similar color palettes

Haikyuu!! and Jujutsu Kaisen are two completely different anime, with one being based on sports, while the other on supernatural entities. However, the common ground is how both the series are shounen anime and part of Shueisha's ever-expanding library.

Following the common shounen tropes, the main characters within the series also carry some similarities. To state a few examples, Hinata Shoyo and Yuji Itadori are fun-loving protagonists with fun personalities. Meanwhile, Tobio and Megumi are both Capricorns as they were born on the winter solstice, i.e., December 22.

While this itself is quite a big similarity, there are several other things common between the two characters: firstly, both Tobio and Megumi are the deuteragonists of their series.

Tobio from Haikyuu!! and Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Production I.G, MAPPA)

They also share similar looks. Both characters follow the common shounen trope of having black hair and blue eyes, a color combination contrasting to that of the respective series' main protagonist's vibrant color palette.

Such similar color palettes could be seen in the case of characters like Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto and Vegeta from the Dragon Ball, both of whom have black hair and wore blue color outfits for the majority of the series.

Sasuke Uchiha from the Naruto franchise and Vegeta from the Dragon Ball franchise (Image via Studio Pierrot, Toei Animation)

Additionally, both Kageyama Tobio and Megumi Fushiguro possess similar stoic personalities, as both of them are polite to their elders/seniors while also being capable of being the most frightening presence around when they are driven to such situations.

For example, Tobio seemed the most intimidating whenever he was challenged about his skills as a setter. However, a moment that everyone might remember is how Tobio had an outburst during training after he returned from the youth tryouts. While others were scared of his expressions, he revealed his true nature at the time, which was similar to what happened with Megumi.

Tobio from Haikyuu!! and Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen can be formidable opponents when the time calls for it (Image via Production I.G, MAPPA)

During his fight against a cursed spirit, he was pushed to limits when he happened to reveal his true nature while performing his Domain Expansion: Chimera Shadow Garden. This event showed fans the extent of Megumi's powers as he pushed himself to the limits to try and defeat the Finger Bearer.

Keeping all these similarities in mind, the fact that both characters share the same birthday is a bit too much of a coincidence. However, it may all be for good, as such characters are tried and tested in the industry. While the Haikyuu!! manga's final chapter came out two years ago, Jujutsu Kaisen's mangaka, Gege Akutami, revealed during Jump Festa 2023 that the series might end in a year.

