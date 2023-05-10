Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening and ending themes and artists announced

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 set to release in less than two months, the anime has announced the opening and ending theme songs and the artists for the same. Tatsuya Kitani and Soushi Sakiyama will provide the theme songs for the upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which will premiere on July 6, 2023.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, who happens to get entangled in the world of curses and swallows the talisman of the strongest curse known in humanity, Ryomen Sukuna. Following that, he joined the Jujutsu High to become stronger as a curse user.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 announced OP & ED songs and artists

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 'Hidden Inventory/Premature Death' Arc

Scheduled for July 6!



OP: "Ao no Sumika" (Where Our Blue Is) by Tatsuya Kitani



ED: "Akari" by Soushi Sakiyama



While there are still nearly two months left before the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc, the anime's studio MAPPA has decided to reveal the opening and ending theme songs and the artists who will be performing the same.

The opening theme is titled Ao no Sumika (Where Our Blue Is) and will be performed by Tatsuya Kitani, most popularly known for his recent work in 2022, i.e., the opening theme song for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Scar.

He has also contributed to the theme songs of several other anime, like Mob Psycho 100 II, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4, and The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace.

The ending theme song for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is titled Akari. It will be performed by Soushi Sakiyama, most popularly known for performing the second ending theme song for My Hero Academia season 5, titled Uso ja Nai. He has also performed the ending theme song for the 2019 anime 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Aryan kruger @Aryanexists @animetv_jp Bleach and jjk opening song sung by same guy wow @animetv_jp Bleach and jjk opening song sung by same guy wow

Upon seeing the announcement, anime fans quickly noticed that the song Ao no Sumika (Where Our Blue Is) was set to be performed by none other than Tatsuya Kitani, who performed the opening theme song for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Thus, they were hyped to listen to the artist's new work in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Chimera.XFusion @el_diavolo777 @animetv_jp This is gonna be so much better than season 1, going by source only. @animetv_jp This is gonna be so much better than season 1, going by source only.

Dante @Hypertension_u @animetv_jp Mid Kaisen we will not be there @animetv_jp Mid Kaisen we will not be there

While most fans were excited about the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, claiming its plot to be better than the first season, others did not have the same opinion as they called it overrated and titled it "Mid Kaisen." Subsequently, many fans were waiting for July to arrive soon, while others said they would not be watching the anime.

