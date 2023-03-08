Will Demon Slayer Swordsmith arc steal Attack on Titan's thunder? MAPPA vs Ufotable explored

With Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc set to premiere in April 2023, anime fans have a lot to look forward to. While they were already hyped up by Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1, there is more to come in the upcoming season. Given Demon Slayer's popularity worldwide, can it steal Attack on Titan's thunder?

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc, which premieres on Sunday, April 9, 2023, will form the franchise's third season. As part of its promotion, the anime has released Demon Slayer -To the Swordsmith Village- in cinemas featuring the final two episodes of the previous season and the third season's first episode.

Demon Slayer vs Attack on Titan: Which anime is better?

While Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan are quite different from one another, they are both globally popular. Given how the premiere of both these anime have happened to overlap from time to time, anime fans are often left confused as to which is the better anime. Thus, we will take a look here based on different aspects.

Animation

As far as animation goes, both Ufotable and MAPPA have fared well in their respective anime. However, MAPPA has faced a lot of criticism for the use of CGI in their anime for animating Titans. While they did look good, fans did not like how they moved. In comparison, Demon Slayer's animation looks more refined and pleasing to the eyes.

Additionally, Demon Slayer's producers have stated how the animation is set to reach a new level in the upcoming season.

Plot

Founding Titan as seen in Attack on Titan The Final Season (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan is known to have one of the best storytelling in the anime industry right now. Each episode has the capability to leave its audience with a desire for more as the twists and turns often leave them looking back into the previous episodes.

Meanwhile, Kimetsu no Yaiba is widely known in the anime community as just another shounen anime carried by animation with nothing special to it. While this may not be completely true, as the story does have its essence, it does fall short compared to Attack on Titan's mind-boggling storytelling.

Character development

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

While both Kimetsu no Yaiba and Attack on Titan cater to different audiences, they have similar beginnings for their protagonist's story arcs as both Eren and Tanjiro lose their family member(s) to a titan and a demon, respectively.

However, as the plot progressed, both characters took a different route. While Tanjiro remained optimistic, wanting to cure his demon-turned-sister, Eren became a sinister character who wanted to commit genocide to protect his friends.

Eren, as seen in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 (Image via MAPPA)

Similarly, Attack on Titan has several other characters who have had massive character development, a prime example being Armin Arlert, a worrying cadet who, as time passed, became the commander of the Survey Corps.

Viewer interest

As far as viewer interest is concerned, it could be a tie between the two anime. While Shingeki no Kyojin has got a grasp on its audience through its raw action and interesting plot, Kimetsu no Yaiba has always been able to stay present in its audience's mind through its animation and promotions.

Kamado Nezuko (Image via Ufotable)

This could be due to the plans made by the two animation studios. While Ufotable is currently only focusing on Demon Slayer, MAPPA has been animating several anime at a time besides Attack on Titan, including Jigokuraku: Hell's Paradise, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, and Chainsaw Man.

Due to this, the production of Attack on Titan: The Final Season keeps getting delayed, following which the anime got separated into different parts. While this repeated delay towards the end of the anime has gotten out of hand, losing fans' interest, the story and animation almost always make up for it.

Final thoughts

Mikasa Ackerman as seen in Attack on Titan The Final Season (Image via MAPPA)

Despite its shortcomings, it is certain that the Swordsmith Village arc will steal Attack on Titan's thunder when it premieres in April. However, MAPPA could easily take over Demon Slayer with the final installment of Attack on Titan set to premiere in Fall 2023. Unfortunately, that will be the last time fans will see Attack on Titan.

