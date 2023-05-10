One Piece Chapter 1083 (Raw Scans): Revolutionary Army Commanders vs. Admirals on full display as the rest of CP9 finally reappears

One Piece Chapter 1083 raw scans were released today, Wednesday, May 10, bringing with them an apparent corroboration of spoilers for the issue. Especially exciting is that fans seem set to receive at least one more chapter focused on the Reverie's events, with the raw scans suggesting 1083 will end in a flashback.

If this is proven true by One Piece Chapter 1083's official release, fans have a very exciting few weeks ahead of them. After years of waiting, the series' loyal fanbase will finally learn exactly what transpired at the Reverie.

One Piece Chapter 1083 raw scans see Revolutionary Army's strength put on full display

Raw scans

One Piece Chapter 1083's raw scans begin with a cover page, which features Doflamingo feeding a baby bird that is resting in his coat as a makeshift nest. The issue then jumps back to the Kamabakka Kingdom, where several revolutionaries are seen gathered outside Ivankov's castle, including the massive Commander Morley.

Sabo is then seen discussing the accomplishment of the Revolutionary Army's three main objectives from invading the Reverie with Emporio Ivankov and Monkey D. Dragon. Ivankov and Dragon give seemingly grim responses to the current situation before the former puts on a happy expression while saying something else.

One Piece Chapter 1083 then sees Dragon discuss the Holy Knights which were mentioned in previously released spoilers. As spoilers claimed, only the silhouettes of the Knights are shown, but there are a few distinct attributes that can be seen. The trio then discusses the group, with Sabo seemingly becoming annoyed at their being a threat.

The chapter then sees the group discuss a photo in a newspaper that sees Sabo standing over Nefertari Cobra's corpse, seemingly suggesting he killed Cobra himself. This starts a flashback to the Reverie's actual events, where fans see several Celestial Dragons running from a massive explosion.

One Piece Chapter 1083 then shows the Celestial Dragons being involved in the fight, as Karasu of the Revolutionary Army stops one of them from shooting an innocent man. This results in Cipher Pol agents shooting at Karasu, who seemingly disappears as the bullets hit him. A cloud of soot is then seen moving past the agent's feet, with it eventually materializing into Karasu.

He and his Devil Fruit are reintroduced here, with the issue then showing Lindbergh freeing several slaves. Lindbergh is also reintroduced here, while Karasu rushes at Admiral Fujitora and launches several crows at him. Morley, meanwhile, is fighting Ryokugyu (who is in his tree-man form) while Fujitora seemingly prepares an attack.

One Piece Chapter 1083's raw scans also reveal that the other members of what used to be CP9 (Blueno, Fukurou, Kalifa, Jabra, and Kumadori) are revealed to now also be a part of CP0. They watch in awe as Fujitora prepares an attack. However, the actual attack isn't seen, with the issue then switching to Pangaea Castle, where Sabo is sneaking through the halls.

The issue also shows shots of Kuma, Jewelry Bonney, and Shirahoshi before shifting perspectives to Vivi Nefertari, who is being watched by Rob Lucci. In the issue's final pages, her father, Nefertari Cobra, is seen saying something to Alabasta's guardians Pell and Chaka, which spoilers claim to be a request to watch after his daughter.

