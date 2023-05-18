Fans realize who committed Jujutsu Kaisen manga’s latest massacre (and it is not Gojo)

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently moving at a rapid pace in the manga, but things are also getting very interesting. Whether it be elements like Yuji Itadori’s potential Cursed Technique, the upcoming confrontation between Sukuna and Satoru Gojo, or the current situation of Megumi’s body being in control of Sukuna, there is a lot to explore, and the recent chapter 223 could give even more things to analyze.

At this point, it seems pretty certain that Jujutsu Kaisen is heading towards its conclusion, which the author Gege Akutami has also hinted in recent months. However, everything seems to be working in a way that makes sense, rather not following the nature of many popular manga series where the ending is forced and unsatisfying.

Regardless, chapter 223 seems to be offering a lot of insight about a recent massacre, and one that could have a lot of ramifications in the series’ structure.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

There is a new massacre in Jujutsu Kaisen and Gojo may not be responsible

The Yuta and Inumaki theory

The higher-ups of the Jujutsu Kaisen world have always been a point of contention within the world of the series. They are the leading figures of the jujutsu school and the entire network of sorcerers, often having very conservative positions and limiting the range of action of most people under their command, which have been shown to bother a lot of characters in the series, Satoru Gojo arguably being the most prominent example.

Therefore, when the leaks dropped and there were pages showing that the higher-ups were massacred at one point during a flashback, most fans assumed that Gojo was the one responsible for these actions. After all, he has been shown to be quite resentful of the higher-ups in the story and even has enough power to take down if he felt like it, so it wasn’t hard for the fans to connect these dots.

Inumaki and Yuta probably took down the higher-ups of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via MAPPA)

However, the leaks also suggest that Yuta and Inumaki could have been the ones responsible for these actions. It would be a very interesting turn of events and also much-needed attention and spotlight to two characters that have taken a backseat in recent times, particularly Inumaki.

This could also represent a major shift within the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. The topic of sorcerers and how their powers should be used has been a running one for most of the manga, so this resolution could prove to be very important in making changes in this society of powerful individuals. Whether it’s Yuta, Inumaki, Gojo, or anyone else, this is a situation that could have long-term ramifications for the series as a whole.

Of course, it can also be interpreted as a way to send the message that the older generations cannot adapt or don’t know how to handle many of the issues that are plaguing the new ones, which is something that has also been discussed in the series over many different chapters. While the focus of the chapter is on the beginning of the battle between Gojo and Sukuna, this is a moment that has attracted fans’ attention.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen is at a very interesting point right now with the final battle between Gojo and Sukuna being the biggest highlight right now, but there are a lot of other elements and plot threads that can be explored. The massacre of the higher-ups can be a very interesting situation to explore and it could signal a lot of chances in the world of the series.

