Jujutsu Kaisen: Major spoilers to expect from chapter 223

With Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 set to be released in the next issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans are awaiting the release of spoilers and raw scans. Set to be made available sometime later this week, fans are excited to see what is suspected to be the start of Satoru Gojo’s fight versus Sukuna.

However, the possibility exists that author and illustrator Gege Akutami has more to set up and address before diving into what will likely be one of the series’ last fights. While somewhat unlikely that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 takes this route, the possibility nevertheless exists for Akutami to subvert expectations.

Likewise, there are a few key plot points that could be set up, discussed, or addressed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 before Gojo and Sukuna begin their presumed final fight. As a result, fans should keep an open mind heading into the issue so as to not be disappointed if Sukuna and Gojo’s fight is slightly delayed.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 likely to start Gojo and Sukuna’s fight, but could focus on final setups for series

First and foremost, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 is almost guaranteed to at least show Sukuna and Gojo getting ready to start their fight. The biggest question for the issue is whether or not Akutami will continue showing the fight for the rest of the issue as its main focus, or fill the other pages with setup and updates.

While there’s not much left for the series in the way of setting up plot points and giving updates on narratives, a few key opportunities for this come to mind. For starters, Akutami could decide to focus on the recently-departed Kenjaku, who is taking advantage of the need Gojo’s group has to deal with Sukuna first.

Likewise, with the previous issue not specifying what Kenjaku aims to do with this time, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 could choose to focus on establishing his enigmatic plans.

While Kenjaku is likely simply preparing to kill all other Culling Game players in order to trigger the game’s end, there could certainly be additional goals or motivations Kenjaku has for this opportunity.

As a final thought before this upcoming chapter:I truly,wholeheartedly couldn't care less who will come out victorious during this altercation.All I need is for the ongoing theme of 'strength harbors solitude' to be further explored through Gojo and Sukuna's confrontation As a final thought before this upcoming chapter:I truly,wholeheartedly couldn't care less who will come out victorious during this altercation.All I need is for the ongoing theme of 'strength harbors solitude' to be further explored through Gojo and Sukuna's confrontation #JJK223As a final thought before this upcoming chapter:I truly,wholeheartedly couldn't care less who will come out victorious during this altercation.All I need is for the ongoing theme of 'strength harbors solitude' to be further explored through Gojo and Sukuna's confrontation https://t.co/iViUVxp8Fv

The issue could also give a bit of a flashback to add further context to the time it just skipped. While this would beg the issue of why Akutami did a time-skip in the first place, an acceptable answer could be his intent to let fans know that the beginning of the end is here. Likewise, if the flashback ends up being a short one, covering said material as a post-time-skip flashback was the right choice.

Beyond this, it’s hard to say exactly what could, will or is likely to be in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223. What can be said is that if the issue goes right into and spends its entire length on Gojo and Sukuna’s fight, fans can expect this to be the series’ main focus for quite some time. Such a fight is unlikely to end quickly, especially considering how near the series is to its end.

One totally alternative, and resultantly unlikely, perspective fans could see Akutami take is a focus on Megumi Fushiguro’s mentality (or what’s left of it). Establishing that he is aware of what’s going on in the real world could add some extra emotional tension to Gojo and Sukuna’s fight for readers. Likewise, it may also be a welcome hint that somehow, someway, Megumi will return.

