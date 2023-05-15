Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 release date and time, countdown, what to expect, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 will be published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 25. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 will likely feature Satoru Gojo’s final battle against Sukuna. Fans predict that there will be flashbacks, especially considering that mangaka Akutami skipped on the more emotional aspects of Gojo’s reunion with his students in the previous chapter. The chapter is also expected to focus on Yuji Itadori’s Cursed Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 should focus on Gojo becoming aware of what happened in his absence

International readers can avail Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, May 21

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, May 21

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, May 21

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 21

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, May 15

Recap of chapter 222

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 has been titled “Foretoken." It shows Sukuna consumed his remaining fingers but one which he guessed that Gojo has hidden in order to keep the Jujutsu society higher-ups from executing Yuji.

However, Sukuna substituted the remaining digit with the head of his mummified corpse, which Tengen and Kenjaku had rescued. Kenjaku learned from Kogane that 61 people have died due to Cursed Technique removal after the Culling Game crossed the 19-day mark.

Back at Jujutsu High, Gojo learned about Nanami’s death. When he remarked that only he, Shoko, and Ijichi were left, Shoko replied that there was someone else who was half alive or recovering (there is a dispute over the translation of Shoko’s words). Ino arrived to tell Gojo something about Nanami. Yuta informed Inumaki of his decision to not Yuji about the latter’s arm. He then thanked Inumaki for a mysterious gift.

Yuji and Kusakabe were seen practicing at the dojo, where it was revealed that Kusakabe was in Yuji’s body and vice-versa. A flash forward showed that December 24 had arrived, with Kenjaku informing Uraume that he would kill the remaining culling game players while Gojo and others would be busy with Sukuna. Gojo’s students wished him good luck for the fight as he left for the scheduled venue.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 will likely delve right into the battle between Gojo and Sukuna, with flashbacks to their respective preparations. Considering that chapter 222 all but confirmed that Yuji’s Cursed Technique is Soul shifting, it can be assumed that the boy will take advantage of this fight to save Megumi. Some have also theorized that it is Yuji who is going to fight Sukuna in Gojo’s body.

It is unclear what Yuta obtained from Inumaki, but given that Kenjaku has marked Yuta to be a threat multiple times, it is likely to play a substantial role in the final battle. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 may also clarify whom Shoko was talking about, as well as what information Ino had to share with Gojo.

It is unlikely to shed any light on Sukuna’s doubts regarding Kenjaku and Tengen’s motive in handing him the mummy. If mangaka Akutami feels particularly generous, readers may finally receive some news about Nobara Kugisaki in this chapter.

