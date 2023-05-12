Jujutsu Kaisen fandom loses hope over Gege Akutami's secrecy about Nobara Kugisaki

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of popular characters in the anime community, and Nobara Kugisaki has become one of the favorites among fans, especially because of the anime adaptation. However, her current state in the manga has been quite ambiguous, and fans are starting to lose patience with how author Gege Akutami is carrying the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

There are a lot of uncertainties about Nobara in the manga at the moment. There isn’t any signal about what is happening with her, which has become more annoying to many readers because the story seems to be hinting at an end soon. Hence, a resolution for Nobara seems necessary.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga hasn't been about Nobara and gives no hint about whether she is alive or dead

foul 🪄 || COO of higuchoso @getoswrongs ok so gege skipped a whole month and didn’t even bother to explain nobara’s status and when she comes back no rhyme or reason as a deus ex machina in the final fight im cryinggggdhhdhedv #jjk222 ok so gege skipped a whole month and didn’t even bother to explain nobara’s status and when she comes back no rhyme or reason as a deus ex machina in the final fight im cryinggggdhhdhedv #jjk222 https://t.co/aCtO2gFBz1

Nobara was borderline killed during her and Yuji Itadori’s fight with the Curse Mahito in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. She only survived because Arata Nitta arrived at the scene and used his abilities to freeze the exact moment she was hurt, thus keeping her from dying. At least, this is how the manga plays this out, and fans were expecting a conclusion about what happened to her.

Adrina @JjksLyfe @getoswrongs He would rather give maki two arcs then give us an arc on nobaras comeback even though she’s the third protagonist @getoswrongs He would rather give maki two arcs then give us an arc on nobaras comeback even though she’s the third protagonist

However, the problems begin when the story moves forward after this event. There hasn’t been any conclusion about her passing or if she is still alive and able to return. The way things are playing out, Nobara is still nowhere to be seen, and Gege Akutami seem to be moving the plot towards a conclusion with a battle between Satoru Gojo and Kenjaku and Sukuna, now with the latter in Megumi’s body.

Dandadan Migraine @Creatormigraine #JJKSpoilers



JJK fans after 3 yrs of waiting:



"I'm so excited to see Gojo's reunion, Yuji's training arc and Nobara's return"



Gege Akutami: JJK fans after 3 yrs of waiting:"I'm so excited to see Gojo's reunion, Yuji's training arc and Nobara's return"Gege Akutami: #JJKSpoilers JJK fans after 3 yrs of waiting:"I'm so excited to see Gojo's reunion, Yuji's training arc and Nobara's return"Gege Akutami: https://t.co/ccyAQkwSNC

A lot of fans have voiced their discontent online. There is a growing feeling that Akutami is skipping several parts of the story while not giving others the necessary time to develop and move the plot organically. Nobara seems to be the most notorious casualty of this situation, which is worrying when she is one of the main characters in Jujutsu Kaisen but seems to be left behind at the moment.

Dandadan Migraine @Creatormigraine The entire JJK community watching Gege skip through every possible character interaction to get to the final fight with no mention of Nobara or Yuji's CT #JJKSpoilers The entire JJK community watching Gege skip through every possible character interaction to get to the final fight with no mention of Nobara or Yuji's CT #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/L40PK4jUzB

The situation with Nobara seems to reflect the entirety of the manga at the moment. While Satoru Gojo being unsealed was a cause for celebration among fans online, it highlighted that there was no confirmation about Nobara’s status as he was not informed about it, and the manga doesn’t show her either. It is a worrying approach because there was never a proper conclusion to her character if Mahito killed her.

However, to play devil’s advocate, there is also an argument to be made that Akutami is planning something for Nobara, which is why her fate hasn’t been revealed. Jujutsu Kaisen is a series known for giving good twists and turns to a story, so this could play out, particularly considering the current state of affairs with Kenjaku and Sukuna.

Final thoughts

lexi 🩸IA, in kyoto @lgbtjohnwick yuuji and megumi meeting up with nobara in the afterlife after they die by the time jjk ends yuuji and megumi meeting up with nobara in the afterlife after they die by the time jjk ends https://t.co/7VEM6BPceJ

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga seems to be heading towards a conclusion this year, and Gege Akutami has been very clear about wanting to end it soon. Therefore, many fans are hopeful that the conclusion is not done haphazardly and that many plot threads, such as Nobara’s current state, can be resolved in a satisfying manner.

