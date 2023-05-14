Jujutsu Kaisen fans may have missed the greatest twist about Gojo in chapter 222

Spoilers and raw scans for the next Jujutsu Kaisen chapter were released earlier in the week, bringing an exciting look at upcoming events for the series. While fans must wait for the official release of Gege Akutami’s manga series before jumping to conclusions, spoilers and raw scans are typically fairly accurate.

Within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222, fans saw the series rapidly advance towards its endgame, moving from November 19 to the fated day of December 24 in one chapter. Likewise, fans are seemingly being set up to witness the long-teased fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna (who is now in Megumi Fushiguro’s body).

However, after giving the spoilers and raw scans another read later in the week, some fans are convinced they missed a major detail in the chapter on first look. Said Jujutsu Kaisen fans are now trying to sway others to their belief that the Satoru Gojo set to fight Sukuna may not actually be the Six Eyes user at all.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming issue has seemingly pulled a Satoru switcheroo

Brief spoiler recap

The latest alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen’s next release begin with Sukuna consuming the last few fingers. However, since he and Uraume haven’t found all of them, Sukuna instead uses his mummified corpse as a substitute. Kenjaku then establishes that 19 days have passed, and 61 other Culling Game players have died from having their Cursed Techniques removed.

Gojo is then seen tragically learning of Nanami’s death while talking to Kiyotaka Ichiji and Shoko Ieiri. Yuji and Atsuya Kusakabe are then seen sparring, while Yuta Okkotsu and Toge Inumaki discuss why they won’t tell Yuji how Inumaki lost his arm. Yuta says it’s not Yuji’s fault but Sukuna’s, which is why he won’t tell him, with Inumaki silently appreciating the sentiment.

The Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers then bring readers to December 24, with Kenjaku set to eliminate the Culling Game players' during Sukuna and Gojo’s battle. While departing, Kenjaku highlights the Tokyo Jujutsu High group’s grim reality if Gojo loses. The issue ends with Gojo (who’s Cursed Energy is out of control) being wished good luck by his students, with the final panels seeing Gojo say he’ll surely win.

Why fans are convinced Gojo isn’t Gojo

At the end of the upcoming chapter, fans see Satoru Gojo enter the arena of his battle with Sukuna alongside principal Gakuganji and Utahime Iori. While Gojo is silent, readers can’t perceive anything from the raw scans, Yuji Itadori approaches Gojo and reminds him that his Cursed Technique is activated and “in the way.”

Users like @blkitadori (Jenn) are now taking to Twitter to assert that it may not have actually been Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest spoilers and raw scans. This would explain why he seemingly didn’t know that his Cursed Technique was on and why he was much more serious and stern than fans typically know him to be.

While there isn’t much evidence to support such a claim beyond this point, it’s nonetheless a fairly strong argument, all things considered. Essentially, the only issue is how someone could be masquerading as Gojo so effectively to the point of being able to copy and imitate the Limitless/Six Eyes Cursed Techniques.

One possible candidate could be Yuta Okkotsu, but fans see him congratulating “Gojo” in the chapter’s final pages. As a result, it’s wholly unclear who could be impersonating Gojo so perfectly, or how they could be doing it. That being said, there are still several characters within the Tokyo Jujutsu High group and in Jujutsu Kaisen whose Cursed Techniques are wholly unknown.

If this Gojo is an impostor, Akutami has a means of explaining it in the coming chapters. While some fans may not be fully satisfied with the explanation, there may be some sort of explanation. Furthermore, the theory is still speculative, and not wholly confirmed. At the very least, fans should wait until the issue’s official release on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12 am JST before theorizing further.

