Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Yuta related to Gojo? Explained

Ever since Yuta Okkotsu’s name was mentioned in the first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, fans have been thrilled to see his backstory in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Yuta was just an ordinary boy until he encountered the death of his dear friend, Rika, whom he accidentally cursed when she died. That curse gave her the physical form audiences witnessed in the movie.

However, this was resolved in the end when the curse was finally broken. That said, fans picked up on an essential part of a conversation between Gojo and Yuta.

Fans want to know if the protagonist of the prequel movie is related to one of the strongest jujutsu sorcerers in the series, Gojo Satoru. Let’s go back to their conversation towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will answer this question.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: What Gojo told Yuta at the end of the film

Towards the film's end, Yuta Okkotsu manages to regain consciousness after the fight against Geto Suguru. While his classmates were making sure that he was okay, Gojo Satoru entered the scene and stated the following:

“I thought the theory Yuta came up with, was interesting. So I requested information into their families. The investigation of Rika’s was finished a long time ago, but Yuta’s was full of holes at best. So then it came to light. You are the descendant of Sugawara Michizane! That makes us super distant relatives.”

This line from Gojo confirmed that both Gojo Satoru and Yuta Okkotsu are related to each other. Sugawara Michizane is related to the Gojo clan, making them distant relatives.

Maki Zenin, Panda, and Toga Inumaki were shocked since Sugawara Michizane is one of the three great apparitions in Japan. Apart from this, there was no other mention of Sugawara Michizane in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. However, we believe that this character is either based on or inspired by an actual person from the Heian period.

Sugawara Michizane trivia

Sugawara Michizane: The poet and politician (Image via Mia Art Collection)

Sugawara Michizane was a popular politician and poet from the Heian period. He was so good at poetry that he is revered as the God of learning in Shinto and is often referred to as Tenjin. In Hyakkunin Isshu, he is called Kanke, and in the Kabuki drama sphere, he is known as Kan Shojo.

How strong is Yuta?

Yuta is one of the strongest characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, and Gojo Satoru admitted that he has the potential to surpass him. This was a testament to Yuta's prowess because few people can actually take on and beat Gojo. Another impressive feat is that Yuta Okkotsu has more curse energy than any other human being.

This makes him ridiculously strong, and his polished swordsmanship only enhances his combat abilities on the battlefield. Yuta also has the Reverse Curse technique that allows him to heal others. Not many people are capable of utilizing this technique.

