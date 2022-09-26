Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ending explained

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was an important movie that provided some context to characters that weren’t explored in the anime before. The movie revolves around Yuta Okkotsu, whose name was mentioned a couple of times during the series’ first season. However, no one really knew who this character was until they read the manga or watched the prequel movie.

One of the best parts of the movie is that it explains Yuta’s powers and how he managed to get them. Yuta Okkotsu is so powerful that Gojo Satoru admitted to this character having the potential to surpass him in combat and the usage of curse energy.

Let’s look at the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and understand the significance of the events that transpired there. Apart from Yuta, this article will also focus on Geto Suguru, as he was an essential part of the plot.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 end scene: Why did Gojo meet Yuta in Kenya?

Geto Suguru had amassed a ton of curses that he had let loose with the aim of gaining access to Yuta’s curse spirit. The main reason for doing so is due to the immense power it gave the wielder.

In his fight against Geto at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta’s strength was drastically enhanced since he utilized Rika’s curse energy. While Geto was confident in his abilities, there wasn’t much he could do against Yuta.

Yuta utilized Rika’s powers to the full extent and defeated Geto Suguru, leaving him dazed and mortally wounded. It was at that point that Rika’s curse was completely broken. Gojo Satoru understood this since Rika reverted to her original human appearance.

Gojo lauded Yuta’s efforts, but the latter broke down crying because he realized that Rika became a curse spirit because of him. It wasn’t that Rika had cursed Yuta, but the other way around.

Since Yuta completely rejected her death, he ended up placing a curse on her so that she could continue taking a physical form. This resulted in Rika being one of the strongest curse spirits, allowing Yuta to take on someone like Geto Suguru single-handedly.

In the movie, Gojo seemed to have one last conversation with Geto moments before delivering the final blow, and it seemed like he killed Geto. However, fans could not understand why Geto was alive in the first season.

If we look at the scar on his forehead, that gives us an idea of what happened after his death. This is when we need to understand a character called Kenjaku.

Kenjaku is considered one of the most evil sorcerers in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He has the ability to attach his brain to another body. About 150 years ago, Kenjaku managed to obtain Noritoshi Kamo’s body and possessed him. Following that, Kenjaku took Geto’s dead body and attached his brain to it.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, he assumed the identity of Geto. This is what happened to Geto after he was mortally wounded by Yuta during their fight.

gojo quote bot @gojoquote We had finished Rika a long time ago, but there was merit in looking into Yuuta as well. And then, lo and behold, you were a descendant of Sugawara-no-Michizane! Meaning you're a super distant relative of mine! We had finished Rika a long time ago, but there was merit in looking into Yuuta as well. And then, lo and behold, you were a descendant of Sugawara-no-Michizane! Meaning you're a super distant relative of mine!

Coming back to Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta reunites with his classmates after the fight, and everyone expresses their gratitude towards Yuta’s efforts in subduing Geto. Gojo enters the scene and explains how Rika became a curse spirit. He also revealed that Yuta was related to a Sugawara Michizane, one of the greatest sorcerers to have ever lived.

In the post-credit scene, Yuta is seen dining with Miguel, a sorcerer who fought against Gojo. Yuta was training overseas in Kenya, and Gojo had visited Yuta to inform him about a new mission. While the movie didn’t show anything beyond Gojo meeting Yuta in Kenya, the manga gives us an idea of why Gojo was there in the first place.

In the Shibuya Incident arc of the manga, Gojo had gone to Kenya to ask Yuta to watch over the first and second-year students of Tokyo Jujutsu High, especially Yuji. Gojo wanted Yuta to watch over Yuji Itadori, Sukuna's vessel, since he had a feeling that something bad was about to happen.

