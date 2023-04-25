Viz changes Gojo's dialogue following the outrage from Jujutsu Kaisen fans

After the outrage from Jujutsu Kaisen fans, it seems like VIZ has finally decided to comply with fans' complaints as they changed Satoru Gojo's dialogue in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221. The change was observed a few days after the release of the chapter on April 24.

The previous chapter saw Yuji and others unseal Gojo from the Prison Realm, following which the strongest sorcerer encountered Kenjaku and Sukuna. However, they did not prolong their fight and decided on a later date, on Geto's death anniversary.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

VIZ changes Gojo's dialogue amid backlash from Jujutsu Kaisen fans

Following the backlash VIZ Media received after the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, titled Gain and Loss, the company decided to change Satoru Gojo's dialogue in the chapter from "No" to "Nah, I'd win."

In the chapter, Satoru Gojo was finally unsealed from the Prison Realm, and he immediately encountered Kenjaku and Suguru Geto. While Sukuna wanted to fight Gojo, Kenjaku stopped him due to their promise.

Thus, Gojo decided for them to meet again and fight on December 24, given that he wanted to kill Kenjaku on the same day as Suguru's death anniversary. Upon claiming the same, Kenjaku asked Gojo about his expectancy of losing. However, Gojo was confident about his win.

The issue arose when VIZ media previously translated the dialogue to "No" when the same series of dialogues were previously released by VIZ in chapter 3, leading the manga to have no consistency. This enraged fans, and VIZ decided to change the dialogue and make it "Nah, I'd win."

How fans reacted to the change in Gojo's dialogue

JJK fans were thrilled to see VIZ officially changing the dialogue, as they were happy that the company heard their voice. This opens up new possibilities for fans to get the dialogues changed if they find any such issues in the future of the manga series. Following them, fans of other series could also choose to voice their opinion upon witnessing poor translation by the company.

Some fans even suspected that VIZ purposely changed dialogues after seeing the fan translations not remain the same as the unofficial translations, which altogether ruined fans' experience.

Fans even compared the difference in the three versions of the dialogues, i.e., Japanese, VIZ's early translation, and the company's translation after getting bullied. Many said that this proved that the official translators have become lazy, not even attempting to stay consistent with their previous work and respecting the original Japanese work.

Following this incident, fans hope that VIZ Media will do the correct translations in the future. Otherwise, they now know that they can get changes made officially to the work with some collective effort.

