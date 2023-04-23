VIZ translation of Black Clover chapter 358 makes Mereoleona's powerful dialogue weaker

Following the release of Black Clover chapter 358, fans of the manga were left confused after reading the chapter in English. While the events were intense, given that Mereoleona ended up burning her own brigade members to land a hit on the enemy, the English translations by VIZ media left fans baffled as they made the dialogues appear weaker.

The previous chapter saw Green Mantis Captain Jack the Ripper unleash his final slash, splitting open the ground in half. In the process, he defeated several stray angels. Meanwhile, Mereoleona seemed to be in danger, given how she lost her left arm to Paladin Morris.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

VIZ translation for Black Clover chapter 358 leaves fans bewildered due to its varied implications

Pikku 感情的 - Jester Fanatic @PikkuProgram No, Mereoleona does not want to burn herself alive. Not sure what Viz is smoking here, but just to make it clear she says "貴様を命を燃やし" which means 'Burn the life out of you' No, Mereoleona does not want to burn herself alive. Not sure what Viz is smoking here, but just to make it clear she says "貴様を命を燃やし" which means 'Burn the life out of you' https://t.co/wK1oCDIM74

In the official English version of Black Clover chapter 358, VIZ Media has translated Mereoleona's dialogue in such a way that it depicts that she intends to burn herself to make sure that she turns her opponent Paladin Morris to dust.

However, as per the Black Clover raw Japanese page text which says "貴様を命を燃やし," Mereoleona said that she intends to burn the life out of Morris. This meant she did not include herself in the equation, probably hoping that she would stay alive.

However, as seen in the Black Clover VIZ translations done by Taylor Engel, Mereoleona seemingly wants to burn herself alive. Twitter user @PikkuProgram brought this to the attention of fans online, and several netizens took to the comments section of their post to express their views.

Nondull @Mode_Change @PikkuProgram Consider that the translator might know what happens next chapter @PikkuProgram Consider that the translator might know what happens next chapter

One fan even theorized how there remains the possibility that the translator knows what is set to happen in the future of the manga, which is why he translated the dialogue in such a way. While the theory seemed absurd, it wasn't completely outside the realm of possibilities, considering that it is a very interesting plot point.

BolTingBlazie @bol_ting @PikkuProgram I think she will beat morris but disintegrate right after since he has reached her limits @PikkuProgram I think she will beat morris but disintegrate right after since he has reached her limits

Several fans were already under the impression that the fight between Mereoleona Vermillion and Paladin Morris was set to take a dark turn. This was evident from the number of Crimson Lion members that have already passed away trying to shield their former Interim Captain from the Paladin's attacks.

While Mereoleona herself was in a lot of pain from having to incinerate her brigade members, she did so, hoping to land a strong hit on Morris. With the extent to which the Magic Knight has already pushed forward, it seems really difficult for her to end the battle and live happily ever after. Thus, there remained the possibility that she would pass away. However, Mereoleona would never hope to sacrifice herself to defeat an opponent.

🍀 Fact Giver @authority_story @PikkuProgram u gotta post the raw page my brotha depending on what comes after that japanese Viz could be right. you can't always be 100% about your own translation, gotta accept that even Viz of all companies could occasionally be right. broken clock u know :) @PikkuProgram u gotta post the raw page my brotha depending on what comes after that japanese Viz could be right. you can't always be 100% about your own translation, gotta accept that even Viz of all companies could occasionally be right. broken clock u know :)

One fan even tried to reason with the translations provided by VIZ Media, as they asked the original post creator @PikkuProgram to also post the raw pages of the Japanese releases, as that would help people realize the error in a much better way.

The Twitter user immediately posted the text that was seen in the Japanese raw pages, which proved that VIZ had been rather sloppy with their English translations.

The same was also observed in the case of Jujutsu Kaisen, which featured Satoru Gojo being unsealed from the Prison Realm. While the chapter itself was a hit, fans did not like the translations provided by VIZ, given how it reduced the intensity of the dialogue.

