Jujutsu Kaisen fans were left frustrated after the official VIZ translation of chapter 221 seemed to significantly alter an important piece of dialog. The issue in question was Gojo remembering his response to Itadori's question about whether he would lose against a fully powered Sukuna.

This seemingly minor change sparked a wave of discontent among fans, as they felt the VIZ translation downplayed the significance of Gojo's return and his unwavering confidence in overcoming Sukuna. Many fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, pointing out that this was not the first time VIZ had made questionable translation choices that impacted the story and its characters.

Fans voice their frustration over translation discrepancies in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221

That's It? Seriously? He's back after 1000days & this is how you gonna make it sound like? Viz please stop ruining the important moments with your lazy & dull translations "NO"That's It? Seriously? He's back after 1000days & this is how you gonna make it sound like? Viz please stop ruining the important moments with your lazy & dull translations "NO"That's It? Seriously? He's back after 1000days & this is how you gonna make it sound like? Viz please stop ruining the important moments with your lazy & dull translations😭😭 https://t.co/f63biL1Nzb

While the original raw scans and other translations had Gojo confidently stating, "I will win," in the last panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, the official VIZ translation simply had Gojo responding with, "No." The reaction to VIZ's translation of the white-haired sorcerer's dialog in chapter 221 highlights the importance of accurate translations in conveying the intended meaning and impact of a story.

“The Recommendation Wizard”. @acertainchemist @king_jin_woo I just got done reading that myself. Very underwhelming compared to the fan translation. Didn’t even have the “deceleration after awakening” on the left. That was god awful. @king_jin_woo I just got done reading that myself. Very underwhelming compared to the fan translation. Didn’t even have the “deceleration after awakening” on the left. That was god awful. https://t.co/W749gbkaF5

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction in a various ways, including by questioning the translator's expertise and disliking the official translation in comparison to that of fan organizations. Some readers of the manga even shared that translations in other languages remained faithful to the original "I will win" phrase, further fueling their frustration. They believe that the change in official translation has unjustly impacted the return of Gojo.

nym @fizz386 @king_jin_woo its so much less impactful, and that really makes a difference @king_jin_woo its so much less impactful, and that really makes a difference

VIZ was literally doing so well this chapter with the translations they even kept the nuance of the romantic joke in and translated kenjaku’s plan about how gojo would die even if he got unsealed well so WHAT WAS THE REASON VIZ was literally doing so well this chapter with the translations they even kept the nuance of the romantic joke in and translated kenjaku’s plan about how gojo would die even if he got unsealed well so WHAT WAS THE REASON #jjk221 VIZ was literally doing so well this chapter with the translations they even kept the nuance of the romantic joke in and translated kenjaku’s plan about how gojo would die even if he got unsealed well so WHAT WAS THE REASON https://t.co/f2ayf2ivsX

ダル @memethehehe @king_jin_woo “So, apparently the readers are liking TCB’s scan better than our official one these few chapters. Are we going to step up our game and put more efforts into our works?” @king_jin_woo “So, apparently the readers are liking TCB’s scan better than our official one these few chapters. Are we going to step up our game and put more efforts into our works?” https://t.co/EKNb5JcKTK

As mentioned before, this is not the first time VIZ has come under fire for their translations in Jujutsu Kaisen. In the previous chapter, the official translation altered Shoko's dialog, which suggested that she was in love with one of the characters - a change that was not present in the original text. These instances have led to a growing sense of distrust in VIZ's translations among some fans, as they feel the changes undermine the integrity of the story and its characters.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were surprised and excited to see the return of Satoru Gojo after more than three years. However, translation plays a critical role in ensuring that manga reaches a global audience and that the original intent of the creators is preserved.

As seen in the case of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221, even small changes can significantly alter the impact of a scene. In an age where fan translations are readily available and offer more accuracy than official releases, it is vital for translation companies like VIZ to prioritize the same to maintain the trust of their audience.

The translation discrepancies in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 serve as a reminder of the importance of accurate translations to preserve the essence of a story. While some fans may be willing to overlook minor differences, others find them jarring and disruptive, detracting from their enjoyment of the series. To ensure the continued success of manga titles like Jujutsu Kaisen, translation companies need to recognize and address the concerns of their audience and strive to deliver translations that remain true to the original work.

