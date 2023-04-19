Jujutsu Kaisen fandom loses its mind as Satoru Gojo finally returns in chapter 221 after 3 years of absence

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has been in a state of frenzy with the release of chapter 221 spoilers earlier today, as one of the most beloved characters, Satoru Gojo, makes a triumphant return after a three-year absence. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the moment when Gojo will be unsealed, and the anticipation has reached fever pitch with the latest chapter.

The excitement surrounding Gojo's return has caused an outpouring of reactions from fans online, with social media platforms like Twitter being flooded with comments and memes celebrating this momentous occasion in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has truly lost its mind, with fans expressing their joy, relief, and excitement in various creative and hilarious ways.

As fans celebrated the return of Gojo in chapter 221, it became evident that his absence had left a significant impact on the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. From heartfelt messages to humorous memes, fans across the globe are rejoicing and reveling in the fact that their favorite character has finally made his way back into the story.

Other than that, Gojo’s impactful return to the Jujutsu Kaisen series also indicated a future fierce battle between Satoru Gojo, Sukuna, and Kenjaku. Gojo’s return was one of the most anticipated among Jujutsu Kaisen fans, as he was one of the most crucial and influential characters who could handle the current situation.

SAT☆RU IS FREE (free megumi next) @goatgumi 🏽 now we prepare to watch gojo beat up his son & bff first i’d like to thank gege, you deprived us of gojo for 3 yrs but we made it. lastly i’d like to thank my fellow gojo gaggers for tweeting “GOJOS COMING BACK” every leak night, our delusions turned into manifestation🏽 now we prepare to watch gojo beat up his son & bff first i’d like to thank gege, you deprived us of gojo for 3 yrs but we made it. lastly i’d like to thank my fellow gojo gaggers for tweeting “GOJOS COMING BACK” every leak night, our delusions turned into manifestation 🙌🏽 now we prepare to watch gojo beat up his son & bff https://t.co/28LWYEf4tb

meg @zenimakin this … this is exactly why gojo satoru has always been the most tragic character of the whole series. he just got out of the prison realm, no doubt probably mentally unstable from the experience, and he’s still expected to be the one to clean up the mess. #jjk221 this … this is exactly why gojo satoru has always been the most tragic character of the whole series. he just got out of the prison realm, no doubt probably mentally unstable from the experience, and he’s still expected to be the one to clean up the mess. #jjk221 https://t.co/RUgU02xsbo

The impact of Gojo's return has been widespread, with fans highlighting the sheer joy and relief that they feel now that he's back. Tweets celebrating Gojo's return range from those counting the days of his absence to those thanking author Gege Akutami for finally bringing him back into the story. The passion and dedication of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom are undeniable, as they've held on to hope throughout the three-year wait for Gojo's return.

3 years in the prison realm looks good on gojo, he’s even prettier now 3 years in the prison realm looks good on gojo, he’s even prettier now #JJK221 3 years in the prison realm looks good on gojo, he’s even prettier now https://t.co/WeZ0hVA7bo

Many fans have also been quick to note the change in Gojo's appearance and demeanor since his time in the Prison Realm, with some speculating that the experience may have altered him in some way. Regardless of the changes, the fandom is thrilled to see Gojo back in action and ready to take on his adversaries, including Kenjaku and Sukuna.

GOJO COMEBACK @ITADORIlS #JJK221 #jjkspoilers



GOJO SATORU IS BACK AFTER 1184 DAYS THIS IS NOT A DRILL GOJO SATORU IS BACK AFTER 1184 DAYS THIS IS NOT A DRILL #JJK221 #jjkspoilersGOJO SATORU IS BACK AFTER 1184 DAYS THIS IS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/hOQL8P0pBd

With Gojo's return comes the promise of more epic battles and story developments within the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Fans are eager to see how the dynamic between Gojo and other characters, like Yuji, Yuta, and others, will evolve as the story progresses, especially given the challenges and heartache they've faced in his absence.

GOJO COMEBACK EXTRAVAGANZA @biyuuji #jjk221 #jjkspoilers i'd just like to thank god and jesus for whoever decided to have gojo come back wearing a slutty slutty little black tshirt #jjk221 #jjkspoilers i'd just like to thank god and jesus for whoever decided to have gojo come back wearing a slutty slutty little black tshirt https://t.co/ybet7pXNcE

The return of Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 has not only reinvigorated the fandom but also breathed new life into the series as a whole. With such a beloved character back in the mix, the stakes are higher, the battles more intense, and the anticipation for future chapters is even greater.

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom's reaction to Gojo's return is a testament to the impact that well-written characters can have on a story and its audience. As fans continue to lose their minds over Gojo's long-awaited return, one can only imagine what exciting twists and turns the series has in store for us. With Gojo back in action and ready to face whatever challenges come his way, the Jujutsu Kaisen series is set to keep fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the official release of the next chapter in this thrilling saga.

