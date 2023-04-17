Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 is set to be released on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With the powerhouses of the jujutsu world having reassembled in the previous issue, fans are excited to see what the group’s next move is. Likewise, with Gojo’s freedom being teased in the previous issue’s final moments, readers are eager to see if any moves will be made in the upcoming chapter.

No verifiable spoiler information is available for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 right now. This is typically the case this early into a release week. However, fans do have official release information for the highly-anticipated issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 while speculating on what to expect.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 set to begin Yuji and co’s journey of final steps of freeing Satoru Gojo

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Many international fans will see a daytime release on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Other international readers will be able to access the issue in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, just like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services come at no cost to users, who are allowed to read the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost service is subscription-based, which means it requires payment from readers, who get access to an entire manga series.

The chapter is set to be released at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, April 23

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, April 23

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 23

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 23

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 23

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, April 24

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, April 24

Chapter 220 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 began with a focus on Kenjaku, who revealed how the Culling Game functioned as he tried adding a rule to it.

Kogane continuously denied the rule. However, Kenjaku eventually revealed that the Culling Game has no Game Master and that if it’s anyone at all, it’s Tengen. After explaining that Tengen bet on the wrong group and is now in his hands, Kenjaku forced Kogane to add the rule by threatening to end the game otherwise.

This created a logic glitch that forced Kogane to choose between disrupting the game or ending it. Kenjaku and Tengen then came upon Sukuna’s corpse. Kenjaku decided to take it to Sukuna himself as a souvenir.

The issue then shifted perspective to Yuji and co, who were all shown to be alright and at various stages of rest and recovery. Hana Kurusu is also confirmed to be alive, suggesting that Gojo could still be freed. Yuji declared his intent to do whatever it took to rescue Megumi while also explaining that he’s akin to a Cursed Object made from Sukuna’s Cursed Energy.

The issue ended with Yuji receiving a book from Choso, as well as Gojo’s return being heavily teased.

What to expect (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 will likely start with a continued focus on Yuji and his group of allies, showing what their plan of attack is for freeing Gojo and defeating Sukuna and Kenjaku.

While the chapter may shift perspective back to Kenjaku and/or Sukuna, a focus on Yuji and co seems likely given the previous few issues’ focus on the antagonistic duo.

This should result in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 providing fans with a rough in-series timeline of when Satoru Gojo should be freed. While it could still take several issues for Gojo to be freed, fans should at least have a good idea of how imminent his return is relative to the upcoming release.

