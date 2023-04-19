Jujutsu Kaisen manga to go on a hiatus after chapter 221

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 24, at 12:00 am JST. Fans right now are buzzing with hype and excitement as spoilers for the upcoming chapter were leaked on Twitter today, revealing the return of one of the most highly anticipated characters in the series.

The manga will be on a two-week long hiatus following the release of chapter 221, after which fans will most likely get to see one of the biggest fights transpire in the the series between Kenjaku and the mystery character. The stage has finally been set and fans are waiting with bated breath to see what happens next in the series.

Gojo Satoru will finally be released in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221

Myamura @king_jin_woo



Next week, whole WSJ mag is on break

Later week, JJK is on break



Myamura @king_jin_woo

Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break for 2 weeks!!
Next week, whole WSJ mag is on break
Later week, JJK is on break
So next JJK chap(222) releases on May-14!! #JJKSpoilers #JJK221

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 spoilers have taken over Twitter right now, with fans losing their minds over the return of one of their favorite characters in the series. However, the chapter spoilers only give a taster of the carnage that is to come, with an all-out battle being slated for a later date.

According to popular Twitter leaker Myamura, Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break for two long weeks following the release of chapter 221 on Monday, April 24, at 12:00 am JST. The first week hiatus comes due to the entire WSJ magazine being on a break because of the Golden Week in Japan. Following that, the manga itself will be on a break for the second week.

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Jujutsu Kaisen by Akutami Gege will be on break in next Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #23.



Series will return on May 15th in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #24. Jujutsu Kaisen by Akutami Gege will be on break in next Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #23.Series will return on May 15th in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #24. https://t.co/pLoI2jcZJT

Thus, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 will be released on May 15 in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue No 24. The two-week long hiatus for the new chapter will give Gege Akutami more time to work on the upcoming battle between Kenjaku and the new unsealed character from the recent spoilers. On top of that, this break will cause more hype and anticipation for the chapter among fans.

We might also get to see Sukuna playing a major role in the upcoming chapters, finally facing an opponent of similar strength.On top of that, characters such as Yuji, Yuta, Maki, and others will also be crucial to the plot and may get their own standout moments.

Fans react to the 2-week long hiatus on Twitter

jillian @inumakiverse #JJKSPOILERS #JJK221



jjk leaks ///



TWO WEEKS BREAK??$?$?! all because he had to draw a couple of pages of his most hated character lmao gege is so unserious jjk leaks ///TWO WEEKS BREAK??$?$?! all because he had to draw a couple of pages of his most hated character lmao gege is so unserious #JJKSPOILERS #JJK221 jjk leaks ///TWO WEEKS BREAK??$?$?! all because he had to draw a couple of pages of his most hated character lmao gege is so unserious https://t.co/mHSuzMbXCE

Fans worldwide are devastated by the news of the long break as the spoilers for chapter 221 have caused their expectations to skyrocket. The hiatus feels like a punishment to fans as the upcoming chapter's spoilers saw the story being left on a major cliffhanger that has caused them to want more content from Gege Akutami to satiate their hype.

With characters returning and the stage being set for a grand all-out war, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are having a great time right now. They will be hoping that the author delivers some more banger chapters after the two-week hiatus and just keep the intensity of the story going.

akira @theyfwakira #JJK221 jjk on break for 2 weeks jjk on break for 2 weeks 😭 #JJK221 https://t.co/MJHJgByULE

dia!⁷ GOJO UNBOXING @dreamydiaa 2 week jjk break…something big is coming 2 week jjk break…something big is coming https://t.co/W6nEpVovnG

rose 🌟💞 @itafushipain gege dropping the most anticipated moment of jjk in literal years knowing he’s gonna take a two week break right after gege dropping the most anticipated moment of jjk in literal years knowing he’s gonna take a two week break right after https://t.co/2M5UlXJh8A

corporate fujo @yaoicist jjk on break for 2 weeks jjk on break for 2 weeks https://t.co/MOOoURYiO0

zisen🔸 @zisennn @WSJ_manga hopefully tabata is doing well. although i'm sure he'll be back cooking up some peak chapters 🤧 @WSJ_manga hopefully tabata is doing well. although i'm sure he'll be back cooking up some peak chapters 🤧

The aforementioned tweets perfectly encapsulate how fans feel regarding Gege dropping one of the most hyped and internet-breaking chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen and then making them wait for two long weeks for a follow-up chapter.

The fandom right now is both euphoric and impatient, craving more content and praising the brilliance of Akutami collectively. Thus, it will be interesting to see if fans like where he takes the story next following the hiatus.

