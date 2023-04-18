Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221: Will Gojo finally be unsealed? Explained

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, Kenjaku moved closer to his goal of merging with Tegen. He also made Kogane create two new rules for the Culling Game: no new players allowed, and the game will only end after all players, except Geto and Megumi, have died.

Chapter 220 also saw Yuji express his strong determination to kill Sukuna, even willing to eat anything in the process. As tensions escalated, the final page of the chapter showed Shoka Ieiri hoping for Gojo's return and urging him to come back because his comrades were waiting for him. This ending has left fans wondering if Gojo will finally be unsealed in the upcoming chapter.

There is a chance that Gojo might be unsealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221

Gojo Satoru inside the Prison Realm (Image via Shueisha)

Gojo was sealed away in the Prison Realm by an ancient sorcerer, Kenjaku, who had taken over Suguru Geto's body. Despite being sealed, he showed faith in his comrades and believed it would be fine. Since then, he has been absent from the manga, with fans desperate for his return.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 has finally given fans hope of Gojo being unsealed. In this chapter, it was revealed that Hana Kurusu was alive even after being harmed by Sukuna. Her survival is significant because she can nullify any other cursed technique, meaning she could break the back end of the Prison Realm and unseal Gojo.

Itadori talking to Rin Amai in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 (Image via Shueisha)

In this chapter, Yuji Itadori also declared his willingness to consume anything to kill Sukuna. This and his conversation with Choso have led fans to speculate that he may have consumed the remaining Death Womb paintings to enhance his cursed energy. Others, such as Yuta and Maki, were also seen in the chapter being ready with their own plans.

Thus, it is not far-fetched to assume that in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, Yuji Itadori and his allies will make a move on Sukuna and try to unseal Gojo. Kenjaku getting closer to his goal of merging with Tengen has put our heroes in a precarious position. They'll have to try their luck at unsealing Gojo because he alone can stop Kenjaku's plans.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 (Image via Shueisha)

Gojo being released in the upcoming chapters makes the most sense from a story perspective, as even sorcerers like Yuta, Yuji, and Maki cannot stop Sukuna and Kenjaku. They'll need to band together and try to unseal Gojo because that is the only way for them to survive the Culling Game.

Furthermore, in chapter 220, we see Shoka Ieiri yearning for his return, saying that monsters and allies are both waiting for his return. This could be a subtle hint from Gege Akutami that foreshadows Gojo's return in the upcoming chapters.

On Twitter, fans are highly optimistic that Gojo Satoru will be unsealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221. Social media is abuzz with memes and theories of his return, with fans jokingly referring to it as the most remarkable unboxing event of all time.

The aforementioned tweets perfectly encapsulate the general sentiment among fans now, as many eagerly await Gojo to be unsealed from the Prison Realm. It'll be interesting to see if Akutami acknowledges the request from fans and works towards unsealing Satoru in the upcoming chapters.

