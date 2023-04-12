Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 reveals the true dynamics of the Four Joukais

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 is set to be released on Monday, April 17, at 12:00 am JST. The upcoming chapter will be available on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media’s website, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers show Kenajku conversing with his Kogane, asking to close the entry of a new player into the Culling Games, however, this wish is rejected by Kogane. Kenjaku then tells him that Tengen's barriers are essential in order to suppress the birth of curses. He also talks about the four Joukais used to enhance Barrier Techniques.

Four Joukais and their importance is revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220

Light @Light_leaks1 #JJK220 PAGE 3 #JJKSpoilers The 4 Joukais which are meant to enhance the precision of Barrier technique are: 1. Imperial Palace 2. Star Corridor under Jujutsu High 3. Yamakuni-no-misaki joukai 4. Hidareizan-joukai #JJK220 PAGE 3 #JJKSpoilers The 4 Joukais which are meant to enhance the precision of Barrier technique are: 1. Imperial Palace 2. Star Corridor under Jujutsu High 3. Yamakuni-no-misaki joukai 4. Hidareizan-joukai https://t.co/HB04k6wKyG

Spoiler for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 saw Kenjaku wanting to close the entry of new players into the Culling Game. However, his wish was rejected by Kogane, which led to him saying that Tegen's barriers are essential in suppressing the birth of curses. It is revealed by him that there are four main Joukais which enhances the accuracy of Barrier Techniques.

The term Joukai refers to pure or superior barriors, which are greater than normal ones; the four mentioned in the spoilers are as follows: Imperial Palace, Star Corridor under Jujutsu High, Yamakuni-no-misaki joukai and Hidareizan-joukai.

#jjk220 #JJKSpoilers Kenny says CG is a BONKAI made using Tengen's Joukai barriers as base. Even tho there's no Game master, Tengen could be deemed as one. After Shibuya incident, if Tengen's Joukais were released then CG would have ended & messing up with Kenjaku's plans Kenny says CG is a BONKAI made using Tengen's Joukai barriers as base. Even tho there's no Game master, Tengen could be deemed as one. After Shibuya incident, if Tengen's Joukais were released then CG would have ended & messing up with Kenjaku's plans#jjk220 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/VzTik4OVpP

In the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers, the Cullen Game was revealed by Kenjaku to be a Bonkai (a barrier superior to Tegen's Joukai) that was made using Tengen's Joukai barriers as a base. There is an argument between Kenjaku and Kogane in which he states that if Tengen’s Joukais were released after the Shibuya Incident, the Cullen Game would have ended, messing with his plans.

However, he quotes the following as the reason why Tegen's Joukais weren't released:

"But if it wasn't for these joukai, they(Sorcerers) will need to restart the know-how of how to fight curses and use barrier techniques from 1000 years ago"

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers also witnessed Kenjaku threaten Kogane to listen to him and close the entry of new players into the Cullen Game, saying he'd otherwise forcefully end the game by destroying Tengen's Joukai barrier that served as a base for the Cullen Game. It is possible for him to do so now, as he has Tegen with him.

#JJK220 #JujutsuKaisen #JJKSpoilers Kenny explains to Tengen that he's making a bug on purpose. Kogane would choose the option which would make CG everlasting. It finally gives up & makes the rule which bans the entry of new players in CG from 9:09pm, 18th November 2018 Kenny explains to Tengen that he's making a bug on purpose. Kogane would choose the option which would make CG everlasting. It finally gives up & makes the rule which bans the entry of new players in CG from 9:09pm, 18th November 2018#JJK220 #JujutsuKaisen #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/h75zASrae0

Kenjaku then explained to Tengen that he was making a bug on purpose and this led to the shikigami choosing the option that would make the Cullen Game everlasting. He finally gave in and made the rules which banned the entry of new players from the Cullen Game from 9:09 pm, November 18, 2018.

He made Kogane add another rule in which he stated:

“End CG when all players except Geto & Megumi dies”.

Kenjaku was is then questioned by Tegen as to why he was not just demolishing the Jouikas and ending the Cullen Game. To this, Kenjaku replies that he needs those Joukai barriers to merge with Tengen.

These aforementioned spoilers prove that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 delves into great detail about Joukai, helping fans understand why they'll be important in the upcoming chapters of the series. The revelations made by Kenjaku in the spoilers leaves fans in even more confusion about his endgame as fate looks even more bleak for characters such as Tengen.

