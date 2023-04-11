Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 is set to be released on Monday, April 17 at 12:00 am JST. Following the conclusion of Sukuna and Yorozu’s fight in the previous issue, it seems that Megumi Fushiguro has sunk to the bottom of the abyss. Fans are now anxiously awaiting spoilers, hoping to see some signs of hope for his survival and eventual return.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 has no verifiable spoiler information right now. Thankfully for fans, they do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 while speculating on what to expect.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 is likely to cement Megumi as lost forever before shifting focus to Yuji and co

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, April 17 at 12:00 am JST. While some international readers will be able to access the issue on Sunday, April 16, 2023, others will see the chapter arrive in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, April 17, 2023, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources, including Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or its Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, which means they allow fans to check out the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid service that lets fans read a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to be released at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, April 16

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, April 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 16

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 16

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, April 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, April 17

Chapter 219 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 began with a flashback to the Heian era. During this flashback, Sukuna and Yorozu met for the first time. Fans also got to see Sukuna’s full, original body.

Upon seeing Sukuna, Yorozu rushed to his side, with the intention of professing her love to him. However, she was slashed and killed by Uraume before being given the chance to do so.

The issue then returned to the present, where Yorozu was shown to have created a Perfect Sphere and activated her Domain Expansion called Threefold Affliction. She questioned why Sukuna wasn’t using his own Domain Expansion, expressing that she was sure he would die if she attacked him with her Domain active.

Sukuna then summoned Mahoraga, who broke through the Perfect Sphere and attacked Yorozu. Yorozu expressed happiness at being killed by Sukuna, seemingly creating something for him to use with her Cursed Technique. However, fans didn’t see what it was.

The issue ended with Megumi Fushiguro sinking into the abyss, seemingly suggesting that he may be forever lost to Sukuna’s power.

What to expect (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 will likely begin with confirmation of whether or not Megumi is totally lost following the death of his sister. Whether or not he’s fully gone will greatly affect how the rest of the issue plays out.

This article will assume that Megumi is confirmed to be fully gone. Following this confirmation, fans will likely be taken to Yuji’s group, who will have treated everyone’s injuries and regrouped with Yuta Okkotsu and others by this point. If this is the case, readers will see the group summarize their options and a new plan of attack.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 is expected to cement their number one priority as freeing Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. It will likely be revealed that this is the best chance they have at both defeating Kenjaku and rescuing Megumi.

