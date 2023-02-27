Jujutsu Kaisen fandom enraged as the official translation of chapter 214 butchers Yuji's dialogue

The latest chapter of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is one that truly has fans ecstatic about the current state of the series. While one might think that fans are concerned for protagonist Yuji Itadori's life because he is currently fighting Sukuna, the previous issue proved that the two are more evenly matched than initially assumed.

However, what fans do currently have a problem with is the way in which VIZ Media and Shueisha translated the latest Jujutsu Kaisen issue into English. It appears that a line by Yuji that was extremely significant in Japanese has been completely dismissed and incorrectly translated into the English version of the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the reactions fans are having to the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter’s translation, as well as why they are having such an issue with the translation.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214’s English version of Yuji’s misery speech has fans infuriated over Shueisha, VIZ translation practices

Just how I see it but if that's closer then Viz needs to pack it up. Saw some translations of the Japanese here that give the impression that Yuji means he will personify the misery Sukuna has inflicted himself & make Sukuna feel it. Sukuna responding like 'bring it on'.Just how I see it but if that's closer then Viz needs to pack it up. #ShadzJK Saw some translations of the Japanese here that give the impression that Yuji means he will personify the misery Sukuna has inflicted himself & make Sukuna feel it. Sukuna responding like 'bring it on'.Just how I see it but if that's closer then Viz needs to pack it up. #ShadzJK https://t.co/DAT81yXk5H

#VizK #JJK214 These translations remove so much nuances it’s not even funny. “Chewing” which was a clever nod to Sukunas consumption motif + suffering (the series is literally about endless battles/cycles). But no stifle is better These translations remove so much nuances it’s not even funny. “Chewing” which was a clever nod to Sukunas consumption motif + suffering (the series is literally about endless battles/cycles). But no stifle is better🔥#VizK #JJK214 https://t.co/1Bp8FL4pyO

Following chapter 214’s official English release, Jujutsu Kaisen fans saw protagonist Yuji Itadori tell Sukuna that he should “be the one trying to stifle this misery.” Based on the word “this” being italicized and bolded, it’s clear that Yuji is referring to his own misery. However, fans are outraged by the removal of nuances in this translation, as well as the use of the word "misery" rather than "suffering."

Fans are comparing these official translations to the unofficial translations done by fan-group TCB. In the TCB translations, fans see Yuji instead tell Sukuna to “see if [Sukuna] can chew up [Yuji] and [Yuji’s] suffering.” Fans are pointing out how the use of “chew” is a clever reference to Sukuna’s consumption motif. Likewise, the use of suffering is a reference to the series being about endless battles and cycles.

Why fans are so upset

dei (comms closed) @r1ndie @asapk1up i think a good middle ground would’ve been “try to chew up THIS misery” since japanese text has a double meaning, which was yuji referring to himself and saying misery in the same word @asapk1up i think a good middle ground would’ve been “try to chew up THIS misery” since japanese text has a double meaning, which was yuji referring to himself and saying misery in the same word

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are primarily upset at this misstep for various reasons. First and foremost, as pointed out by many, the original Japanese text had a double meaning that saw Yuji referring to himself and saying “misery” in the same word. In other words, the original Japanese text makes it abundantly clear that Yuji is referring to himself and the suffering he has endured as a result of Sukuna.

Alternatively, some are interpreting the original Japanese text to mean that Yuji will personify all of the general misery that Sukuna himself has inflicted on others and make him feel it. The Japanese text sees Sukuna respond by essentially saying “bring it on.” If this is correct, VIZ Media clearly botched the translation of both lines in the issue.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly @FrosteKing Bruh this just makes me mad. How can officials be so bad in comparison. @FrosteKing Bruh this just makes me mad. How can officials be so bad in comparison.

Considering that VIZ Media also misses the mark on the former interpretation of the original Japanese text, they’re essentially 0 for 2 on possible translative interpretations. Neither set of English dialogue matches the essence of what the original Japanese might be saying, given the aforementioned interpretations.

With such a major miss, it’s truly no wonder why fans are upset with the official translation. Some even claim that TCB's unofficial translation of the dialogue is far superior to VIZ Media's official version.

