Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221: Gojo is Unsealed and goes against Sukuna and Kenjaku on the battlefield

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 was published in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue 22 on April 24, at 12 am JST. The chapter finally featured the long-anticipated unsealing of Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. However, the event did not go as planned and ended with the promise of a battle between Gojo and Sukuna, who is currently occupying Megumi’s body.

In the previous chapter, Kenjaku explained how Tengen held the key to the end of the Culling Games. He added two new rules that made it possible for the Culling Games to end as long as Sukuna and Kenjaku survived. Elsewhere, Shoko Ieiri healed Hana Kurusu, who promised to unseal Gojo. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 is titled Gain and Loss.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 shows Gojo bypassing Kenjaku’s precautions and emerging to fight Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 began with Angel informing everyone that time does not pass inside the Prison realm, and as such, the last 19 days could have felt like a century for Gojo, sending him into a tumultuous mental state. Understanding the dangers of an unstable Satoru Gojo, Shoko and others decided to hold the unsealing in the open Jujutsu High training ground at Kiroko Mines in the Saitama Prefecture. After everyone took shelter behind barricades, Inumaki gave the cue, and Angel employed Jacob’s Ladder. However, when the smoke cleared, there was no trace of Gojo.

Hana wondered if Gojo Satoru was an evil entity who perished via Jacob’s Ladder, but soon they all felt the tremors of someone powerful appearing somewhere. Elsewhere, Kenjaku mused that he had placed the Prison realm inside the Japan Trench under layers of Seals and Cursed Spirits, all of which meant that even if Gojo was unsealed, he would immediately perish. However, all his efforts came to naught since Gojo appeared right in front of him.

Gojo immediately went to attack Kenjaku but was stalled by Sukuna, who was in Megumi’s body. The latter reminded Gojo that even though he was currently in Megumi’s body, he would keep his promise of killing Gojo. But Kenjaku intervened, saying that Sukuna must first fulfill the promise he made. Gojo taunted Sukuna about how low he has fallen to have run away from Yuji and to be taking orders from Kenjaku. Uraume tried to attack Gojo for insulting their master, but was sent flying with a single punch.

Gojo asked Kenjaku about the current date and then proposed that they schedule the final battle for December 24. He reminded Kenjaku that since Geto died on that day, his second death should also be on the same day. Kenjaku wondered if Gojo didn’t expect to lose. He remembered Yuji asking him if Gojo would lose to a fully incarnated Sukuna. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 ended with Gojo answering both questions with a “No.”

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, Gojo seemed to take his ward being possessed by the King of Curses relatively well. It’s possible that having Geto possessed by Kenjaku has acclimatized him to seeing his loved ones used as tools by people he will inevitably have to kill. Either way, it is a tragic situation, one which will likely end in the death of at least one of these two characters.

It is unclear if the battle on December 24 will take place between Gojo and Sukuna or if he will fight Kenjaku instead. Gojo will likely use this time to regroup with his students and take stock of everything that happened while he was sealed. He has yet to be informed of everyone they have lost, and he will need time to process the fact that Yuji has been freed while Megumi is now the one with a death sentence.

On the other hand, whatever Sukuna owes Kenjaku must be monumental enough to stall his hand. Given that Sukuna listens to no one and is beholden to nothing, this brings into question the extent of Kenjaku’s power and the reach of his ultimate plan. One small thing to note in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 is the change in Gojo’s demeanor.

This strongly suggests that a long time has passed while he was locked inside the Prison Realm. Whether that time has acted as a corrosive force on Gojo’s mental state and how far it has destabilized him remains to be seen. Another point to note is Sukuna’s lack of care regarding Uraume’s status. It further solidifies the fact that Sukuna is self-centered to the end and cares about nothing more than his goal.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 further confirms that Tengen has kept many secrets from his allies, although the motive for that is unclear. Gojo’s return, while differently executed than expected, was no less impactful. The manga will be on break for the next two weeks, but when it returns, fans can expect to see the long-anticipated reunion between Gojo and Yuji.

