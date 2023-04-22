Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Sukuna have an advantage in Megumi’s body against Gojo? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming issue claim that Satoru Gojo is set to return in the next official release. While exciting, fans should wait for chapter 221’s official release until Monday midnight, April 24, 2023, before celebrating Gojo’s return.

Those who are confident in the veracity of the said spoilers are already imagining what fights Gojo is set to engage in as Jujutsu Kaisen’s final stages play out. Likewise, fans are questioning how his eventual matchup with Sukuna will go, as well as whether or not the King of Curses has an advantage over Goto with Megumi’s body in his possession.

Previous statements by Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen spell doom for his fight against a Sukuna-fied Megumi

Brief spoiler recap

The latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers start with Yuji and his friends still at the hospital. He points out the danger of unsealing Gojo in such a public place if the white-haired sorcerer has gone crazy from his time in the Prison Realm, prompting them to head to an abandoned mine in Saitama prefecture. Angel and Hana Kurusu then use their Cursed Technique, Jacob’s Ladder, to open the Prison Realm’s backdoor to unseal Gojo.

Afterwards, Yuji approaches and confusingly finds that Gojo and the Prison Realm’s backdoor are nowhere to be seen. Suddenly, an earthquake occurs, which eventually shows Gojo unsealing the underground where Kenjaku kept the Prison Realm’s frontdoor. Now free, Gojo confronts Kenjaku, beginning their battle, which is then interrupted by Sukuna in Megumi’s body.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming chapter then sees Gojo comment on how “Megumi” has changed. The two discuss Gojo’s previous victory proclamation, with Uraume then attacking Gojo for being rude. Kenjaku interrupts, reminding Sukuna that he needs to fulfill his promise before fighting Gojo. The white-haired sorcerer suggests continuing the fight on December 24, further declaring that he will win as the issue ends.

Does Sukuna have an advantage, explained

夜刀 の Kusanagi @KusanagiCorps26 @AdamsRaynathan @king_jin_woo Well now that Sukuna has access to Ten Shadows, it's Zenin vs Gojo once again. Just as Gojo had previously explained in a flashback. @AdamsRaynathan @king_jin_woo Well now that Sukuna has access to Ten Shadows, it's Zenin vs Gojo once again. Just as Gojo had previously explained in a flashback.

With Gojo presumably set to fight both Kenjaku and Sukuna at once come December 24, 2018, he certainly has his work cut out for him. However, with it being presumed that Gojo can defeat Kenjaku, Sukuna becomes the bigger threat of the two. This is especially true when considering that Sukuna now has Megumi’s body rather than Yuji’s.

As referenced in the above Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers, Gojo previously made a victory of proclamation against a 20-finger Sukuna who is inhabiting Yuji’s body. However, Sukuna has jumped into Megumi’s body since then. While this may not seem like a game-changer at first, Gojo’s own comments throughout the series put this in a new light.

For example, Gojo once told Megumi that the previous adult Six/Eyes Limitless user was killed by someone who used the Ten Shadows Technique, which Megumi has. Gojo also implies that Megumi can surpass him, telling Megumi he has more potential than Yuji after previously saying that the latter can surpass him.

Jordy 🚬😮‍💨 @joestarkrons @erenswify Ive always looked back to this talk as well because the ten shadows most definitely is what sukuna was after. And its true that Yuji had asked gojo if he’d win not knowing sukuna wouldve had this. I see it going either way. If gojo loses i think he’ll take kenjaku with him @erenswify Ive always looked back to this talk as well because the ten shadows most definitely is what sukuna was after. And its true that Yuji had asked gojo if he’d win not knowing sukuna wouldve had this. I see it going either way. If gojo loses i think he’ll take kenjaku with him 😭🙏

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that Sukuna will defeat Gojo later on in Jujutsu Kaisen, it implies that Sukuna being in control of Megumi’s body gives him an important edge. Gojo’s claim regarding the last adult Limitless/Six Eyes user serves as the most damning piece of evidence, given how almighty the Limitless/Six Eyes combo is said to be.

Furthermore, when comparing Sukuna’s chances against Gojo while in Yuji’s body versus while in Megumi’s body, the advantage becomes apparent. In Megumi’s body, Sukuna not only has an extra Cursed Technique but has one which is heavily implied to be a hard counter to the Limitless/Six Eyes combo.

In theory, Sukuna should also have an extra Domain Expansion in the form of Chimera Shadow Garden, while Yuji’s body can’t say the same. As a result, it becomes clear that Megumi’s body gives Sukuna more advantage against Gojo than Yuji’s body. Additionally, evidence suggests that the King of Curses has an advantage over Gojo while in Megumi’s body.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

