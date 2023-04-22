Jujutsu Kaisen fans fear either Gojo or Megumi will die soon in the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 broke the internet with the release of Gojo Satoru from the Prison Realm. After his highly anticipated return, Gojo immediately established his authority, making all other villains nervous with his presence. On top of that, he even punched Uraume to showcase his power and set December 24 as the official date for his fight with Sukuna.

The highly anticipated fight has fans worried, as they speculate that either Gojo or Megumi will die in the fight. While Gojo's death is important to make the story interesting and balanced, Megumi might also have to resort to extreme measures to protect his comrades from the King of Curses.

Twitter is abuzz with fans predicting the death of either Gojo or Megumi in the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen

naomi 🫧 GOJO UNBOXED AND GETO COMING HOME SOON @get0sbangs SUGURU GETO AND SATORU GOJO WILL DIE IN DECEMBER 24TH MARK MY WORDS SUGURU GETO AND SATORU GOJO WILL DIE IN DECEMBER 24TH MARK MY WORDS

Jujutsu Kaisen is famous for killing off fan-favorite characters when the story demands it. Readers have seen some major character deaths in the series, with Yuki Tsukumo being one of the latest victims of the phenomenon. However, fans believe that Gege Akutami might not be done yet and is well on his way to either kill Gojo or Megumi.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, Gojo was released from the Prison Realm following which he declared that he would fight Sukuna on December 24. Kenjaku found this romantic as it coincided with the death anniversary of Gojo's friend, Suguru Geto. The date of the fight has got fans speculating that the strongest jujutsu sorcerer in the series will succumb to his death.

kira hayakawa @kojirostiddies #jjk221



gojo cornylius satoru asked to reschedule the fight to december 24 so that if he died it would be on the same date geto did and he wanted people to honour that date because no one remembered geto after his death but everyone will remember gojo gojo cornylius satoru asked to reschedule the fight to december 24 so that if he died it would be on the same date geto did and he wanted people to honour that date because no one remembered geto after his death but everyone will remember gojo #jjk221gojo cornylius satoru asked to reschedule the fight to december 24 so that if he died it would be on the same date geto did and he wanted people to honour that date because no one remembered geto after his death but everyone will remember gojo https://t.co/fef7y6blpj

According to fans, Akutami picked December 24 as the date of the fight to give Gojo an emotional send-off. Dying the same day as his best friend after being alone his whole life feels like a cruel irony that might be explored by the author to emotionally charge the story even further.

A more practical theory suggests that Gojo's death is inevitable because he is the strongest in the series and is capable of changing the course of the story anytime. He is akin to Saitama from One Punch Man in terms of power and thus needs to be sent off to push the narrative forward and turn his allies into the kind of people who’ll create a better world all on their own.

Stella✨ @White_R21

#JJK #GojoSatoru #Sukuna If Gojo and Megumi (Sukuna) end up facing death at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, don't talk to me, don't look for me because I will have died with one of the two If Gojo and Megumi (Sukuna) end up facing death at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, don't talk to me, don't look for me because I will have died with one of the two 😔#JJK #GojoSatoru #Sukuna https://t.co/8UITVOU10E

Gojo's birth was the reason the balance of the Jujutsu world was altered, so to bring the balance back, Akutami will have to kill him off. Additionally, the situation for his student Megumi Fushiguro looks bleak, with his body being controlled by Sukuna. While Megumi's consciousness is still alive, it has been overpowered by Sukuna's consciousness and soul.

Therefore, witnessing Sukuna fighting and possibly killing Gojo could potentially serve as a trigger for his soul to be permanently severed from his physical body. On the other hand, Gojo may have to resort to more extreme measures to finish Sukuna, which could inadvertently harm Megumi in the process. Jujutsu Kaisen mentioned love as the most twisted curse of them all, and a student fighting his sensei and dying at his hands is as twisted as it gets.

SAT☆RU IS FREE (free megumi next) @goatgumi i’m seeing theories about gojo dying on dec 24th along with geto (kenjaku) and since his birth threw the world off balance, him dying would bring balance back. while I do understand that, the thought of megumi having not one but TWO dead fathers has me sick as heeelll i’m seeing theories about gojo dying on dec 24th along with geto (kenjaku) and since his birth threw the world off balance, him dying would bring balance back. while I do understand that, the thought of megumi having not one but TWO dead fathers has me sick as heeelll https://t.co/cjX7Q605Ly

Myamura @king_jin_woo They got the Back Gate of Prison Realm and Angel is ready to unseal Gojo



But.........

Just like Megumi said,

ISN'T THIS GOING TOO WELL!? They got the Back Gate of Prison Realm and Angel is ready to unseal GojoBut.........Just like Megumi said, ISN'T THIS GOING TOO WELL!? https://t.co/vAvSYbMzsf

🚂Exeartio :3✨ @Exeartioooo jjk leaks jjk 221



OMG NO WAY GUYS CHAPTER LEAK EARLY GOJO DEATH PANEL!!!?!?! jjk leaks jjk 221OMG NO WAY GUYS CHAPTER LEAK EARLY GOJO DEATH PANEL!!!?!?! https://t.co/TmB8zjbElW

YSD @YSD2_0 we will see an evil Gojo who will fight his loved ones

it’ll be a battle to the death

the three strongest characters gathered in one place

And we don’t know Gojo’s emotional state yet... we will see an evil Gojo who will fight his loved onesit’ll be a battle to the deaththe three strongest characters gathered in one placeAnd we don’t know Gojo’s emotional state yet... https://t.co/y340f3RxLZ

The aforementioned tweets show how much of a frenzy the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is in at the moment, with theories, speculations, and panic spreading all around. It's important to note that many fans believe that Gojo will meet his death on December 24, with the lesser majority believing he'll send Megumi to his death along with Sukuna.

Additionally, some fans are actively choosing not to pick sides and showing their disdain at the theories of Gojo dying due to the emotional attachment they have to his character. Thus, it’ll be interesting to see which option Akutami finally ends up choosing because someone is going to die for certain, given the direction the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen is going. However, it's only a matter of "who."

Poll : 0 votes