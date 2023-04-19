How did Hana Kurursu unseal Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, explained

The alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 were released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, via reputable series leaker, @King_Jin_Woo3 (Myamura). Per Myamura’s leaks, it seems that the upcoming official release of the series will finally see Satoru Gojo return, after a more than 3-year-long absence from the series in real-world time.

While Gojo was freed thanks to Hana Kurusu and Angel's help, fans are confused as to what the two did to free Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221. Although there is a clear process in the issue of freeing Gojo from the Prison Realm, due to the order of events, some fans are understandably confused.

Follow along as this article fully explains exactly how Hana Kurusu and Angel were able to free Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, as well as briefly recaps spoilers for the issue.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 sees Gojo finally return to the fight with thunderous applause

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 begins with Yuji and co still at the hospital, where he points out the danger of unsealing Gojo in such a public place. They relocate to an abandoned mine in Saitama prefecture to avoid any potential injuries in case Gojo has gone insane from his time in the Prison Realm. Here, Angel and Hana Kurusu use their Jacob’s Ladder technique to unseal Gojo.

However, when Yuji approaches, he finds that Gojo and the Prison Realm are nowhere to be seen. As Angel and Hana begin doubting themselves, they feel an earthquake, which is eventually revealed to Gojo having been unsealed underground due to Kenjaku’s plans. Once freed, Gojo confronts Kenjaku and the two begin to battle before being interrupted.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 sees Gojo refer to Sukuna, the interrupter, as Megumi, commenting on how he’s changed. The two go back and forth briefly, with Gojo attacking Uraume in the interim before Kenjaku interrupts, saying that Sukuna needs to fulfill his promise before fighting Gojo. Satoru then says they should fight on December 24, declaring that he will win as the issue ends.

How Hana and Angel unsealed Gojo, explained

As described above, Gojo was freed from the Prison Realm by way of Hana Kurusu and Angel using their Jacob’s Ladder Cursed Technique. Jacob’s Ladder is a Cursed Technique that is able to extinguish any curse, whether it be a Cursed Technique, Cursed Object, or Cursed Spirit.

Prior to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, fans saw the technique used in chapter 213 when Sukuna first took over Megumi Fushiguro’s body. Hana, who fell in love with Megumi after being saved by him as a young girl, attempted to expel Sukuna from his body using Jacob's Ladder. Obviously, she was unsuccessful in this endeavor, thanks mainly due to Sukuna’s trickery.

Fans who thought Jacob's Ladder didn't work as well as it was once claimed changed their minds after the Technique's first use. Likewise, this may have created some confusion about why the Technique could be used to successfully free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm.

Thus, it becomes necessary to emphasize that the Jacob’s Ladder technique was effective on Sukuna, but it was Hana’s folly which prevented it from working on the King of Curses. Alternatively, its use in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 allowed no room for trickery, which is why she was able to use the technique to unseal Gojo.

By using her Cursed Technique on the “back door” of the Prison Realm, Yuji and co were able to free Satoru Gojo without defeating Kenjaku and acquiring the Prison Realm itself. Furthermore, the momentary confusion in whether or not the Cursed Technique worked was due to Kenjaku’s own failsafe for keeping Gojo trapped, rather than Hana and Angel messing up.

With Gojo now freed and a final fight set up in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, all that’s left to see is how author and illustrator Gege Akutami will arrive at this ultimate confrontation. Fans can expect a heavy emphasis on training along the way, assuming the issue’s official release on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12 AM JST corroborates the above spoiler information.

