Mob Psycho 100 and One Punch Man's creator drops the first volume of his new manga series, Versus

Versus is a Japanese manga series written by ONE, the man behind popular titles such as One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100. The series is being illustrated by mangaka Kyotaro Azuma, with Bose in charge of its composition. Versus began serialization in Kodansha's Shonen Sirius Magazine on November 26, 2022.

The first volume of the manga was released on April 7, 2023, with a new volume cover that features the main protagonist of the series, 11th Hero Hallow, along with his support fairy Panepane and older brother Zaybi. Additionally, the cover featured the main antagonist of the series.

Volume 1 of the series comprises of the first four chapters of the manga. In total, five chapters from the manga have been released so far.

The 11th Demon King Jachi also made an appearance on the cover, given he is the primary antagonist in the series.

The titles for the first five chapters of the series are titled as follows:

Chapter 1: Last Hope

Chapter 2: Caught In The Middle

Chapter 3: A Mixed-Up World

Chapter 4: A Ray Of Light

Chapter 5: The Alliance Of All Humanity (Part 1)

What to expect in Versus?

The premise of the Versus manga is unique, with the series being set in a fantasy world where demons have oppressed humanity for hundreds of years, eventually becoming their natural enemy. These demons are being led by one Great Demon Lord and his 47 subordinate generals.

Despite the overwhelming strength of the demons, humans gather 47 "Heroes" from all over the world who prepare their forces to fight against the Demon Lord and his army in a decisive battle that will decide the fate of humanity. However, the demons turn out to be too powerful for the Heroes to defeat alone, forcing them to call for help from another world.

Kayla and her gun-armed squad from another world as seen in Versus (Image via Kodansha)

Reinforcement arrives from a parallel world and successfully shoots down the demons, much to the relief of the people of this reality. The captain of the gun-armed squad, Kayla, then asks the deuteragonist of the series, Zaybi, to help their world as well, further revealing how their species was pushed to the brink of extinction by Robots.

Due to the two parallel worlds asking for help at the same time, they were merged together, which is why the worlds have to now help each other to help defeat their natural enemies. Demons are the natural enemy of the current world and are weaker against the powers of the gun-arm squad. The robots behind the extinction of humans from the other world are weaker to the magic of this realm. This makes the two parallel worlds compatible to save each other.

