One Punch Man and Mob Psycho creator announces release date for new manga Versus

A new manga called Versus, with a story written by the manga creator behind the hit series One Punch Man and Mob Psycho, will be released on November 26 of this year, a reputable anime and manga news source @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks) shared on Twitter on Friday, October 21, 2022.

This will be the third manga that Tomohiro, also known as ONE, will work in. However, he will not be the lead artist for the series this time. The manga will be illustrated by Azuma Kyoutarou, who has been a part of the artistic teams for the manga Tenkaichi and King of Fighters: A New Beginning.

Tomohiro will release a new manga that might be similar to One Punch Man and Mob Psycho

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks TOMOHIRO (ONE), Mangaka of Mob Psycho & One Punch Man, will be writing story for a new manga VERSUS



Manga releases on November-26 TOMOHIRO (ONE), Mangaka of Mob Psycho & One Punch Man, will be writing story for a new manga VERSUS Manga releases on November-26

The manga’s premise has not yet been confirmed, but many sources indicate that the upcoming series could be about a fight between a group of heroes vs the Demon King’s army. According to leakers online, the manga will focus on a tournament between humanity’s 47 most powerful heroes and 47 most dangerous demons.

Versus will be a manga that will deal with both fantasy and action. As more information becomes available about the plot, fans will get a better idea as to what to expect from this new promising series.

Who is Tomohiro?

One Punch Man and Mob Psycho made ONE famous (Image via Studio Madhouse, Studio Bones)

Tomohiro is a Japanese artist who became famous after publishing a webcomic named One Punch Man. For many years, ONE worked on the series alone, creating both the story and illustrations for his series. The manga became extremely popular due to its amazing plot, charming characters, and hilarious jokes.

However, this is not the only world-famous series created by ONE. Tomohiro was also the genius behind the smash hit manga and anime series Mob Psycho. He is regarded as one of the best manga artists of our time for his creativity and unique art style.

Who is Azuma Kyoutarou?

The cover of Tenkaichi (Image via Azuma Kyoutarou, Kodansha)

Azuma Kyoutarou is an upcoming manga artist who has been making a name for himself since 2014. Not much is known about him outside of his work. Nonetheless, he is extremely talented and has contributed to some fantastic manga throughout the years.

He is best known for his work on Tenkaichi, a popular manga series that told the tale of Oda Nobunaga’s successor. He was also the artist behind the Sakura Brigade series, an action manga that ended a couple of years ago.

Final thoughts

Who will be ONE's third protagonist? (Image via Studio Madhouse, Studio Bones)

One Punch Man and Mob Psycho fans are ecstatic with the news about ONE’s new manga series. The manga creator is known for his enjoyable and entertaining stories, so the community is impatient to see what he will bring us next.

While he will not be working with Murata on this occasion, he will thankfully be helped by a talented artist like Kyoutarou. In just a little over a month, fans will have the chance to delight their eyes with this upcoming manga.

Poll : 0 votes