Where is the One Punch Man manga right now? Explained

One Punch Man is one of the most popular manga and anime series in the world. It presents a satirical take on the superhero and shonen genre and comes packed with exciting fight sequences, colorful characters, and a less-than-ideal protagonist.

Created by manga artist ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, it has become an icon in the world of anime.

Season 3 of One Punch Man was confirmed last month, with the manga of the series also breaking new ground in terms of hype and popularity. Fans of the series are eager to know where the story is right now in terms of the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man series.

One Punch Man is currently in its 16th arc

The One Punch Man manga is currently in the Psychic Sisters Arc. This is the first arc of the Neon Heroes Saga and the sixteenth of the series. The arc focuses on covering the aftermath of the battle with the Monster Association.

Fubuki and Tatsumaki are the two central characters who drive the plot forward along with the newly promoted A-Class hero, Caped Baldy aka Saitama.

The arc covers the aftermath of the destruction, with Saitama moving into the apartment complex built by Metal Knight. He comes on the radar of other S-Class heroes as well, with Sweet Mask developing an obsession for him. The plot progresses with Saitama accompanying Fubuki to go and visit Psykos.

Sweet Mask talking about Saitama's strength (Image via ONE, Yusuke Murata)

In the latest chapter of the manga, titled Epicenter, we saw Psykos's backstory from when she was in high school. She was seen trying to learn a new technique called "Third Eye" which allows its users to see into the future. However, the power seemed to drive her to insanity and made her see visions of doom from the future.

Fubuki tapped into her mind to identify the cause for her dread which led her to the vision of an enormous body lurking over the earth. Apparently, through her Third Eye, Psykos had predicted the arrival of God on Earth.

This is an important discovery as the new threat on the horizon for the heroes apparently seems to be God himself.

Further along the chapter, Tatsumaki arrived with the pretense of "incarcerating" Psykos, but in reality, it was a ploy designed to create a scene so that she and Fubuki can help Psykos escape. Tatsumaki also confirmed earlier in the chapter that this was the same group that used her as a guinea pig to perform experiments.

Saitama tried to express his anger at Tatsumaki for destroying his house, however, the floor beneath him split open due to all the commotion and he fell inside. The chapter ended with Saitama surrounded by monsters on the Demon-Level Monsters Containment Floor.

Saitama in the Demon-Level Monsters Containment Floor (Image via ONE, Yusuke Murata)

Chapter 177 of the One Punch Man manga is set to be released on Thursday, January 12, 2023. This chapter might focus more on the Tsukuyomi group as they weren't a part of ONE's original webcomic.

Any storyline with them would be a fresh addition and could provide helpful information about the mysterious entity called "God." Fans might also get to see Saitama in action, fighting the demon-level monsters on the containment floor.

One Punch Man season 3 and all we know about it

One Punch Man season 3 is one of the most anticipated animes of 2023 and has fans all around the world hyped for its arrival. The season is said to have been in production since 2022 and will be released later this year. However, no release date has been officially announced yet.

The only other piece of content that fans have received is a key visual from the official announcement of season 3, featuring Saitama and Garou. The key art was illustrated by Chikashi Kubota, the character designer for the first two seasons of the anime. Fans are eagerly waiting for more information to be revealed in the near future.

While they wait, they can opt to read the manga to keep themselves entertained with One Punch Man content. The story has been hyping up in intensity ever since Monster Association Arc and the new arc has teased "God" as being the next big threat to the heroes of Earth.

It would be interesting to see how Saitama fares against this otherworldly being.

