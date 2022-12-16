One Punch Man Chapter 177: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Fans eagerly await the release of One Punch Man chapter 177, as chapter 176 got released a few days ago. While Mangaka Yusuke Murata has been publishing his chapters on a bi-weekly basis, his update on chapter 176 gives a hint as to when fans can expect the next chapter to be dropped.

The previous chapter showed fans how Psykos acquired the Third Eye ability and eventually turned evil after looking into the future. The chapter later switched its focus to the present timeline as Fubuki and Tatsumaki put on a show in front of the Tsukuyomi and Hero Association since both of them were trying to rescue Psykos.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and original webcomic.

Mangaka Yusuke Murata may have given a hint about the One Punch Man chapter 177 release date

Screenshot of Yusuke Murata's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

While One Punch Man Mangaka Yusuke Murata's tweet was about the release date for chapter 176, the same tweet also gave a hint about the release date for chapter 177.

He revealed how One Punch Man chapter 176 was going to be the last chapter that was going to be released this year. This clearly means that the next update, i.e., chapter 177, can be expected to be released next year.

Tatsumaki after she infiltrated the Hero Association's Special Internment Facility (Image via Shueisha)

Given how Yusuke Murata releases his manga chapters on Thursdays on Tonari no Young Jump, fans can expect One Punch Man chapter 177 to be released either on January 5 or January 12, 2023, which would automatically mean that the manga is set to go on a minor one-two week break, depending on when the next installment is released.

In any case, fans can expect Yusuke Murata to update his fans about the release date a couple of days before the chapter is set to be dropped.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 177?

Fubuki as Saitama had fallen into the Demon-Level Monster Containment Room (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 177 will most likely follow right from where the previous chapter ended, where Saitama falls into the hole that was formed in the Special Internment Facility, following which he finds himself inside the Demon-Level Monsters Containment Level. Here, the Hero Association contains all the demon-level monsters that Saitama could be forced to fight in the next chapter.

As for the plot surrounding the Tsukuyomi group, it is speculated that the new mysterious group is connected to God as the group's name means Japanese Moon God. This, along with the fact that Psykos saw a glimpse of God through her Third Eye ability, hints at Tsukuyomi being after Psykos to use her Third Eye ability and learn how they would be able to summon God.

Psykos after she spotted Fubuki in the Saitama vs Garou battlefield (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 176 also confirmed that Tsukuyomi was the group that was conducting experiments on Tatsumaki when she was younger. Given that the group was never introduced in the original webcomic by ONE, it seems like mangaka Yusuke Murata is using such a change in the plot line to set up the finale of the manga series. Hence, several other plot lines can be expected in One Punch Man chapter 177.

