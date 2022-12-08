One Punch Man mangaka confirms release date for chapter 176

It looks like One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata will be keeping up with his bi-weekly release pattern, as he has confirmed that chapter 176 is set to be released on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 12 am JST.

The previous chapter of the manga saw Fubuki picking up Saitama as they went along with the Blizzard Group to meet Psykos. However, during their visit, another esper was already visiting Psykos. The mysterious esper was meaning to take Psykos with him in the hope of conducting research on her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

One Punch Man chapter 176 could feature the fight between Fubuki and Psykos

One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, confirmed that chapter 176 will release on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The manga chapter is set to be released on Tonari no Young Jump as the Mangaka confirmed that the upcoming release is set to be the final one of 2022. Fans of the series will have to wait until 2023, possibly until Thursday, January 5, for the release of chapter 177.

What to expect in chapter 176?

One Punch Man chapter 176 will most likely feature the fight between Fubuki and Psykos that took place during Saitama's fight with Garou. The previous chapter showed the backstory between Fubuki and Psykos as both of them were classmates in high school.

At the time, Fubuki disliked Psykos for everything she stood for as her actions could have led to there being fewer heroes. Fubuki wished to surpass her sister Tatsumaki and wanted to become the best hero out there, but if Psykos' plans were to work, there might have been no one for Fubuki to look down at. Thus, she decided to seal away Psykos' powers.

Young Fubuki as seen in the manga (image via Shueisha)

This is what triggered the fight between Fubuki and Psykos, which is what will be depicted in the upcoming chapter.

The forthcoming release could also focus on the mysterious esper that appeared in chapter 175, however, as webcomic readers know, the character never appeared in the story, and thus is a manga original character introduced by Yusuke Murata.

In the original webcomic by ONE, Fubuki's visit with Psykos was interrupted by Tatsumaki, who wanted to kill Psykos as soon as possible. However, that is not the case in the manga as it seems like Yusuke Murata has decided to take his own path for the Psychic Sisters arc.

