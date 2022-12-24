Popular Twitter leaker 'Shonenleaks' suspended after major One Punch Man season 3 breach

With over 125,000 followers, popular anime and manga account Shonenleaks recently tweeted that Studio MAPPA would be animating the third season of One Punch Man and revealed a new poster for the upcoming series. The tweet quickly gained traction and garnered the attention of the official One Punch Man Twitter account, who quickly refuted the news.

Shortly after, Shonenleaks got their Twitter account suspended, and fans were left to theorize if this was due to leaking sensitive information related to the popular anime series.

The official Twitter account of One Punch Man warns fans not to be "misled by unofficial information"

Anime fans were left baffled by the suspension of Shonenleaks' Twitter account, which allegedly happened due to leaking sensitive information about One Punch Man Season 3.

Since their suspension, the official Twitter account for the One Punch Man anime series has released a statement in English refuting the claims and addressing their global fanbase.

TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 @opm_anime

Please don't be misled by unofficial information from other accounts.

Accurate information will be announced from this account when it is time.

In the message above, they addressed the issue of unofficial information being spread by unauthorized accounts and urged fans not to trust such outlets. They also emphasized that any official announcements regarding the anime series will only be made through their official OPM account.

In the meantime, they didn't concretely deny the leaks or refute MAPPA's involvement with the series, which alludes to the fact that there might be some truth to it. However, there is no substantial evidence to back it up at the moment.

Fans all over the internet were left speculating the reason for Shonenleaks' suspension, and most of them agree it is due to spreading misinformation regarding an upcoming popular anime series' new installment.

Moreover, the tweet by the official One Punch Man Twitter account gained enough traction for them to release a statement that could mean people working with the development of the series got involved and wanted to stop the spread of misinformation. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, and all of this remains mere speculation.

Shonenleaks still remains suspended (Image via Twitter)

Shonenleaks' Twitter account currently remains suspended, with no new announcements for the third season. Fans of the anime series have to be content with the knowledge that it is happening. However, whether MAPPA or some other animation studio will direct it remains to be seen.

The first season of the show was animated by Madhouse and was critically acclaimed. It was followed by an underwhelming season 2 animated by JC Staff. It will be interesting for fans to see which animation studio picks up the reigns for the third season, as they will be hoping for a competent studio to carry the torch and bring stunning visuals to the table.

Meanwhile, fans should be careful not to fall for rumors in the future while receiving any news regarding the anime series.

