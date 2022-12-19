7 upcoming MAPPA anime everyone is waiting for

MAPPA Studio is well-known for producing exceptional, cutting-edge animations. The studio has been at the forefront of some of the most successful anime, consistently churning out high-quality masterpiece after masterpiece.

Masao Maruyama, co-founder, and producer of Madhouse, founded the studio in 2011 in Suginami, Tokyo. With 2022 coming to an end, the studio has begun work on a number of highly anticipated anime projects for 2023.

Here's a look at the upcoming anime MAPPA will spearhead in the coming year.

7 hyped upcoming MAPPA anime

1) Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

One of MAPPA's most hyped projects, Jujutsu Kaisen will be returning in 2023 for a second season. Following season 1's conclusion, the studio released Jujutsu Kaisen 0 which turned out to be a major hit. The events of the movie preceded the first season.

Now, with 2022 at an end, the date draws near for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Set for a July release, it will cover Gojo's Past Arc and will feature new faces in the much-awaited Toji Fushiguro and the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai.

2) One Punch Man season 3

Recently confirmed by MAPPA, the studio will be taking on the responsibility of One Punch Man season 3. It previously entered MyAnimeList of the top 30 most anticipated anime despite having no studio information. Now that MAPPA has stepped up to the challenge, enthusiasm is at an all-time high.

One Punch Man Season 3 is slated to animate the Monsters Association Arc. It will focus especially on Hero-hunter Garou and the Monsters who plan to wreak havoc on Earth. Nevertheless, it is unclear how this story arc will be covered, as there is a limit to how much can be shown in a reasonable number of episodes (12 or so).

3) Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Originally animated by WIT Studio, MAPPA took the reigns for the fourth season of Attack on Titan. Formally called Attack on Titan Final Season, fans were under the impression that Part 2 was the last. However, the studio surprised everyone by announcing a 3rd and final part.

Part 3 was going to be the final. Period. Many felt that the manga ended rather unsatisfactorily. Thus, the studio chose to divide the ending, add a third bit and tweak it a little to serve fans better.

4) Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku

Announced at Jump Festa 2023, Studio MAPPA will bring to life Yuki Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku. Set for an April 2023 release as a part of the Spring 2023 lineup, the series follows Gabimaru and his quest for the Elixir of Life to win back his freedom and reunite with his beloved wife.

Yuki Kaku's manga began airing in January 2018 and drew to a conclusion in January 2021. Since its release, the series has had over 4 million copies in circulation.

5) Vinland Saga season 2

Fans were elated to find out that they would get to witness Thorkinn’s journey once again, thanks to MAPPA. The first season was well-received and fans especially loved the pacing of the series.

After season 1's conclusion in 2019, the series will return after 4 years in 2023 for a much-anticipated Vinland Saga season 2. It will be interesting to see what Thors’ son will achieve over the next set of episodes.

6) Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

After much speculation, MAPPA revealed the first trailer for the long-awaited Isekai comedy series Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill and surprised fans with the bewitching animation yet again. Summoned to a world of swordplay and sorcery, Mukouda Tsuyoshi must use his skill of bringing modern goods to this fantasy world to lead a life of comfort.

The studio will adapt Ren Eguchi's light novel series and has it set for a January release. In 2018, Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill ranked as the second-best manga series after That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime by Japanese Bookstore Employees.

7) Alice And Therese’s Illusion Factory

In June 2021, at the MAPPA 10th Anniversary Event, the studio released an awe-inspiring trailer for an original movie - a limitless anime project called Alice And Therese’s Illusion Factory. One of the anime's most prolific storytellers, Mari Okada, contributed to this tale.

Following her anime fantasy film Maquia: When The Promised Flower Blooms, Okada will return to the director’s chair for Alice And Therese’s Illusion Factory.

