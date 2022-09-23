Will One Punch Man season 3 cover the Monster Association arc?

One Punch Man fans are ecstatic as the third season is finally in production. Fans will witness Saitama in action again, but the main focus will be on Garou and some of the monsters that plan to wreak havoc on Earth. Those who have read the manga have another reason to be excited since One Punch Man season 3 will be adapting one of the best story arcs in the manga so far, the Monsters Association arc.

Fans want to know whether the upcoming season will adapt the entirety of the Monsters Association arc. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from this arc and understand how much of it will be covered in One Punch Man season 3. It is important to note that the series has not confirmed this information, and the article attempts to speculate the extent to which the Monsters Association will be covered in the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

One Punch Man season 3 may not cover the entire arc

One Punch Man Season 3 is slated to adapt the Monsters Association arc. However, it will be impossible for the series to adapt the entire arc over 12 episodes. Given the content available, we can speculate how much content will be covered by the next 12 episodes. To put things into perspective, the manga took nearly seven years to conclude the Monsters Association arc.

We have reasons to believe that One Punch Man season 3 will be adapting 40-45 chapters since the first two seasons covered a similar amount. The second season felt a bit rushed, so the chapter count could be reduced for the third season. That being said, we hope that the series increases the number of episodes to cover every detail until chapter 138, and failing to do so might result in an abrupt ending. This was another complaint that the fanbase had, as the ending of season 2 was abrupt and wasn’t conclusive in any way.

Blast @EustasssBlast_ One Punch Man season 3 can adapt from chapter 85 to 138 ending with giant god reveal, still hoping for a new studio One Punch Man season 3 can adapt from chapter 85 to 138 ending with giant god reveal, still hoping for a new studio 🙏 https://t.co/Gyxj8iNaTq

Chapter 138 has been taken into consideration because it features a sizeable exoskeletal figure, teasing the existence of God. If the anime decides to increase the episode count to include the adaptation of this chapter, the third season will have the perfect conclusion by ending with a major cliffhanger.

Fights from the Monsters Association arc one can look forward to

Now that Garou has been rescued by the Monsters Association and will undergo a monsterization process, he will be involved in a few short fights that fans can look forward to. One such fight would be the battle against Royal Ripper and Bug God. These two are tasked with neutralizing Garou if he goes against the Monsters Association’s interests. Garou will also take on King Orochi, another fight that the fanbase can look forward to.

cowboy bibimbap 🍓🥛 @wisalallen VIZ finally added the Zombieman vs Pureblood chapter to their app so obviously I had to reread it cause 🤤 VIZ finally added the Zombieman vs Pureblood chapter to their app so obviously I had to reread it cause 🤤 https://t.co/qGCH6mzedR

One Punch Man season 3 will introduce a host of A-class and B-class heroes deployed to take on the monsters running amok on the streets. Zombieman against Pureblood is another exciting fight in the Monsters Association arc.

