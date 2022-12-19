Jump Festa 2023 brought with it some exciting news about Jigokuraku. Yuki Kaku's work has been around for a while and will be adapted into an anime in 2023.

Also known as Hell's Paradise, the series follows Gabimaru, a convict, and his quest for the Elixir of Life with odd creatures and other convicts standing in his way. Keep reading to find out more!

Jigokuraku anime: Everything you need to know

Release date

As announced, Yuki Kaku's series will be broadcast from April 2023 making it part of the Spring 2023 lineup, along with other popular shows like Demon Slayer season 3.

The trailer was released at the event, giving viewers a glimpse of the voice acting, music, and animation. The project will be overseen by the renowned Studio MAPPA.

Where to stream?

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Jigokuraku (Hells Paradise) Key Visual

Broadcast begins from April 2023 Jigokuraku (Hells Paradise) Key VisualBroadcast begins from April 2023 https://t.co/82pyDvKQeX

Fans in Japan can see the anime on TV TOKYO and its affiliated networks. It will also be available on Amazon Prime Video Japan, Netflix Japan, and Hikari TV.

International viewers can watch the anime on streaming services like Crunchyroll and Funimation. These websites have become the main distribution points for new episodes of anime, and they will continue to do so. The anime will also be available on other streaming services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect?

With Studio MAPPA at the helm, one can expect cutting-edge animation quality. The studio is renowned for giving every manga adaptation a distinctive spin on the world-building aspect, successfully bewildering both newcomers and veterans alike.

As for the story, Jigokuraku centers on Gabimaru, who was once exalted as the strongest ninja and has now quit his trade thus violating the laws of his village. Following his capture, Gabimaru claimed to have nothing left to live for.

However, given his phenomenal levels of training, he unintentionally survived multiple executions, ranging from attempts at decapitation to burning at the stake. Later, he is told that he will receive acquittal and freedom if he brings back the Elixir of Life from an island rumored to be the Buddhist pure land, Sukhavati.

With renewed hope and desire to reunite with his beloved wife, Gabimaru sets off to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. But upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts with the same goal. Not only that, there are a host of unknown creatures and island-ruling hermits who await them.

Additional information

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE "Jigokuraku: Hell's Paradise" by Yuuji Kaku will get a second novel in Spring, 2023.



Story will be about the past of the Criminals and Asaemon. "Jigokuraku: Hell's Paradise" by Yuuji Kaku will get a second novel in Spring, 2023.Story will be about the past of the Criminals and Asaemon. https://t.co/8OveioF1Kv

The anime is based on Yuki Kaku's manga Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku. The manga was launched on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and was available on the app as well.

It began airing in January 2018 and drew to a conclusion in January 2021. The 13th and final volume of the manga shipped in April 2021. Since its release, the series has had over 4 million copies in circulation. Shihei Lin, famous for his work on Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family manga, served as the editor.

Poll : 0 votes