One Punch Man's biggest battle so far has been Saitama going up against Cosmic Garou. It was a battle of epic proportions, where we saw Garou rivaling Saitama's ridiculous power level to some extent. Recently, however, another character in the manga has been seen battling against Saitama, and it does not look like it will be easy for the Caped Baldy to get out of this fight.

It all started with Tatsumaki wreaking havoc on Saitama's new home, causing him to intervene in her plans. This led to the two characters engaging in a large-scale battle where Saitama was seen withstanding Tatsumaki's attacks while trying to reason with her. It's a fight Saitama can't punch his way out of, making Tatsumaki an even more formidable opponent than Cosmic Garou.

Fighting against Tatsumaki is more difficult for Saitama than fighting against Garou in One Punch Man

Saitama stopping Tatsumaki in One Punch Man manga (Image via ONE, Yusuke Murata)

Tatsumaki, aka Terrible Tornado, is the second strongest S-Rank Hero, with only Blast surpassing her in power. Being the second strongest, she has turned into one of the most stubborn and egotistical characters in the series.

She seldom shows concern for her fellow heroes and doesn't hesitate to use violence to put people in their place. She was also responsible for smashing S-Rank Hero Genos into walls and for sending him flying because she disliked him.

Recently, Tatsumaki's stubbornness brought her into the crosshairs of Saitama, the strongest character in the series. The conflict between the two started because of Tatsumaki wreaking havoc on Saitama's new home due to the careless use of her powers. She was also responsible for destroying Saitama's old apartment during the Monster Association arc.

Tatsumaki vs Saitama as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via ONE, Yusuke Murata)

This is the first time in the series that Tatsumaki is going up against a hero who is stronger than her in terms of power level. For Saitama as well, this is a much trickier fight, as he would need to keep his powers in check so as to not inflict heavy damage on Tatsumaki. His objective this time isn't just to defeat his opponent with force, but also to make them change their mind.

In the recent chapters of the manga, the conflict between Saitama and Tatsumaki has escalated to a whole new level. Tatsumaki was seen using her psychic powers against Saitama, who simply dodged and goofed around during the fight.

Given the intensity with which Tatsumaki is attacking Saitama, this fight could very well have huge consequences. However, the said consequences will mostly be around the lines of character development, where Tatsumaki will have to check her attitude and acknowledge Saitama's powers, just like her sister Fubuki did.

In summation

Tatsumaki vs Saitama as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via ONE, Yusuke Murata)

One Punch Man is full of interesting plot developments and Saitama going against Tatsumaki will help flesh out her character even further. These kinds of fights make the series unique and give characters room to showcase their powerful abilities while also helping them with their character development.

Tatsumaki is currently a greater challenge for Saitama than Garou, seeing how many parameters he has to think about during their fight. It is more of a squabble between colleagues rather than a full-blown fight for Saitama. On the other hand, this is a great chance for Tatsumaki to learn about the Caped Baldy's overwhelming power and become humble.

