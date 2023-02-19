One Punch Man chapter 180: Release date prediction, where to read, and more

One Punch Man chapter 180 has become highly anticipated by fans after the events that transpired in the previous chapter. While the series' mangaka, Yusuke Murata, publishes his chapters following a bi-weekly pattern, the schedule for the same has yet to be confirmed.

The previous chapter saw Saitama crash land with Tatsumaki away from the Hero Condo as he was unwilling to let go of her hand. Upon learning that Saitama thought Tatsumaki would run away, she got angry and used her abilities to create a tornado. In the meantime, the Tsukuyomi members managed to get away.

One Punch Man chapter 180 may see Saitama getting serious against Tatsumaki

Expected release date and time, where to read

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 179 (Image via Shueisha)

If Yusuke Murata were to follow his bi-weekly release pattern, One Punch Man chapter 180 can be expected to be released on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 12 am JST.

While the date for the same is yet to be confirmed, the mangaka releases the chapters on Thursdays at 12 am JST. International fans can also access the same at this time. However, one may have to wait a few days or a week for the official English translations of the chapter to be out on Viz Media's official website.

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 180 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website and later on Viz Media's official website, which can be expected to be released someday around March 2, 2023.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 180?

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 179 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 180 could most likely feature the continuation of the fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki. While the former has been trying to stop Tatsumkai's rampage, the S-class hero believes that the Caped Baldy is eyeing her sister.

Given that the two are battling due to some misunderstandings that occurred between them, in the next chapter, fans could likely see Fubuki trying to stop the fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki. This could mean that she might follow her sister's advice and disband the Blizzard group.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 179

Tatsumaki and Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 179 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 179, titled Witnesses, saw Saitama and Tatsumaki crash down from the sky, far away from the location of the hero condo. Here, Saitama was unwilling to let go of Tatsumaki's hand, causing her to believe he liked her. However, the Caped Baldy revealed that he was worried Tatsumaki would run away, which left the latter raging.

She created a tornado to attack Saitama, but he kept running away from its projectile. During their fight, both of them were forced to protect a car that happened to get in the way. While Tatsumaki was getting serious, Saitama simply wanted to get back home.

In the meantime, the Tsukuyomi members, Apollo, and the spy within the Blizzard Group ranks managed to get away from the Hero condo. As they were driving away, Apollo swore to get back on Tatsumaki as they could see Tatsumaki's tornado forming far away from their location.

