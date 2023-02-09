One Punch Man chapter 179: Tsukuyomi members escape, Saitama vs Tatsumaki continues

One Punch Man chapter 179 is out as fans finally get to witness the fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki. It seems like Mangaka Yusuke Murata has something planned for the future as he not only provided fans with the long-awaited fight but also showed how the two Tsukuyomi members managed to escape.

In the previous chapter, Saitama grabbed onto Tatsumaki's hands to try and stop her from hurting the Blizzard group members. However, given how Saitama was trying so hard for Fubuki's group, Tatsumaki suspected his feelings towards her sister. Nevertheless, to stop further destruction, Saitama flew outside the Hero Association while grabbing onto Tatsumaki.

One Punch Man chapter 179: Tatsumaki suspects Saitama's true intentions

One Punch Man chapter 179, titled Witnesses, opened with a family of three traveling towards the Hero Condo in A-city as they wanted to live someplace safe from the ever-increasing number of monsters.

Elsewhere, about 2 km away from the Hero Condo, Saitama crash-landed with Tatsumaki as she was angry at how Saitama wasn't letting go of her. While she did slam him against the ground, Saitama refused to let go of Tatsumaki's hand, which made her doubt whether he liked her as well. Tatsumaki implied how she believed that Saitama liked her sister Fubuki.

However, the reason why Saitama hadn't let go of her hand was that he believed that she would run away and destroy more buildings. This made Tatsumaki rage as she considered herself to be stronger than Saitama, due to which she had no reason to run away from him.

As soon as he let go of her hand, Tatsumaki flicked him away with a finger, following which she generated a tornado in the middle of nowhere.

Back at the Hero Association, the Blizzard group revealed to other heroes how two espers had been captured by Tatsumaki within a boulder. However, moments later, it was revealed that the two Tsukuyomi members Mr. Apollo and the Blizzard group traitor had managed to escape using a car.

This was around the same time that Tatsumaki activated her tornado, which was spotted by both Tsukuyomi and the new residents of Hero Condo. While Tsukuyomi got away, the family's car was about to get caught by Tatsumaki's attacks twice.

Regardless of how reckless she was, Tatsumaki continued as she saw how Saitama was running away from her attacks. She thought of him as pathetic and declared that she would never entrust her sister Fubuki to a person like him. Meanwhile, Saitama simply wanted to return home.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 179

One Punch Man chapter 179 saw Tatsumaki being unreasonable as she believed that Saitama liked her sister Fubuki.

While that does not seem a big enough reason to fight Saitama, the real reason behind her rage could be how she was being challenged by the Caped Baldy. As for Tsukuyomi, fans will have to wait to see their next actions.

