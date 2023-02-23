One Punch Man chapter 180: Tatsumaki and Saitama's fight concludes several conflicts across cities

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 180, fans of the series witnessed Tatsumaki and Saitama fight in varied planes. While Saitama brought Tatsumaki outside to prevent destruction, Tornado of Terror herself pushed the battle back into cities, causing destruction.

The previous chapter saw Saitama bringing Tatsumaki outside the Hero condo to avoid any possible infrastructural destruction. However, Tatsumaki had other priorities as she believed that Saitama liked her sister, while she herself did not approve of Saitama being with Fubuki.

Meanwhile, the Tsukuyomi members were seen getting away from the crime scene.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 180: Fubuki disbands the Blizzard group

Fubuki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 180 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 180, titled In the Middle of Something, opened with Tatsumaki attacking Saitama as she sent him flying through the air, heading towards the cities.

Meanwhile, back at the Hero condo, Fubuki thought back to her sister's threat and decided to protect her Blizzard group by disbanding the group and asking them to stay away from her.

Elsewhere in N-City, A-rank hero Feather was beaten up by a gang called Iron Fist. They had laid a trap for the hero by claiming that they had a female hostage, following which he instantly came to their hideout, beating a bunch of their men. While he was beaten up, he was much more concerned about the hostage Erica.

Feather as seen in One Punch Man chapter 180 (Image via Shueisha)

Erica came to see Feather as she revealed how she was Iron Fist group leader Big Iron's woman. She tricked Feather into believing that she was a damsel in distress. She thanked Feather for being a model hero, but the latter was unable to see through her tricks.

However, it was then shown that Erica was crying as she was acting in front of Iron Fist, which is when the boss Big Iron offered his help to beat up Feather.

As Feather got back up for his supposed final fight, Saitama, who was previously thrown into the air by Tatsumaki, came crashing into the Iron Fist hideout, knocking down Feather in the process.

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 180 (Image via Shueisha)

As Saitama started apologizing to Iron Fist, Tatsumaki reached their location as she was least interested in what the gang was doing. While Saitama punched Big Iron outside the hideout, Tatsumaki defeated all of the gang's members. As the two continued their fight, Erica and Feather were left alone in their thoughts.

Elsewhere in H-City, a Dragon Disaster-Level monster, Kenzan Rat, was causing havoc when S-Rank hero Metal Bat was asked to take it down. The moment Metal Bat managed to reach the monster's location, Kenzan Rat got killed.

Tatsumaki, who was carrying Saitama while flying through the air, unknowingly took down the monster by flying the latter through his head.

Kenzan Rat as seen in One Punch Man chapter 180 (Image via Shueisha)

Metal Bat was left annoyed as he himself was quite busy with his cat's pregnancy but had to come because the heroes couldn't make it in time.

One Punch Man chapter 180 saw Tatsumaki and Saitama fight across cities as they unknowingly took down several threats that came their way.

While Tatsumaki still believed that Saitama was interested in Fubuki, the Caped Baldy simply wanted to go home after ending his Tatsumaki's terror.

Poll : 0 votes