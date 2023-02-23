One Punch Man chapter 180 (Raw Scans): Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight takes them across several battlefields

One Punch Man chapter 180 raw scans were released on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, bringing with them a truly hilarious issue. While some fans were hoping for a serious fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki, that seems to be something author ONE and illustrator Yusuke Murata are slowly building towards.

As a result, One Punch Man chapter 180 raw scans instead offer some comedy to the situation, showing how Tatsumaki and Saitama’s city-spanning argument affects various heroes. It’s one of the funniest issues the series has had in a while, working with the classic visual gag comedy, which the series is highly celebrated for.

One Punch Man chapter 180 raw scans a cavalcade of comedy as Saitama and Tatsumaki fly through several battlegrounds

One Punch Man chapter 180 raw scans begin with Tatsumaki rushing Saitama, using her overwhelming psychic powers to send the bald hero flying. Fubuki, meanwhile, is staring up at the hole in the ceiling that her sister and Saitama made. She thinks about her sister briefly before her followers approach her and say something to her.

Whether despite or due to their words, Fubuki then flies up out of the hole, seemingly deciding to go after Tatsumaki and Saitama. The issue then shifts perspectives to a warehouse in N-City, where A-class ran 34 hero Feather has been backed into a corner by the Iron Fist gang. A lackey then calls his girlfriend Erika over, seemingly revealing her to have been an Iron Fist gang ally all along.

One Punch Man chapter 180 raw scans continue to suggest this by showing Erika turning away from Feather and beginning to cry while Big Iron, the gang’s leader, appears. Feather stands up to fight, shocking Erika, and seemingly says something heroic here. However, he’s interrupted by Saitama being flung into his back through the wall he was leaning on.

Tatsumaki as seen in the series' anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Tatsumaki and Saitama continue their argument in front of the shocked and confused Iron Fist gang while Erika stands over Feather, and Big Iron punches Saitama. The bald hero hilariously and effortlessly punches Big Iron back, sending him flying out of the warehouse's roof. The Iron Fist gang tries to rally against Saitama and Tatsumaki, but the latter’s psychic powers quickly defeat them.

One Punch Man chapter 180 raw scans then see Feather try to approach Erika, seemingly believing she didn’t want to help Big Iron and his gang. The two appear to make up as the perspective shifts to a burning H-City, where people are fleeing their cars on highways as a warning announcement blares.

It’s then revealed that H-City is under attack by some kind of overgrown hedgehog or porcupine monster, laying waste to the city with every step. However, Metal Bat then appears on the scene with his little sister watching him on TV at home. Metal Bat confronts the monster, grabbing its attention and preparing to begin his fight.

Metal Bat as seen in the series' anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

However, One Punch Man chapter 180 raw scans then see Saitama and Tatsumaki hilariously fly through the monster’s head, inadvertently killing it and saving the city in the process. The two are seen arguing with each other briefly after crashing through several buildings, prompting a visibly confused and shocked Metal Bat to walk off in the issue’s final panels.

