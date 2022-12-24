One Punch Man season 3: Everything we know so far

One Punch Man and its powerful universe have taken the audience on a joyride with its two seasons. Based on the widely popular manga, it is safe to assume that the animation studios, Madhouse and JC Staff, have left no stone unturned in bringing ONE and Yusuke Murata's drawing to life.

Fans of One Punch Man will be pleased to learn that season 3 of the anime has indeed been confirmed by the official character designer, Chikashi Kubota. However, official details regarding the animation studio remain unknown for now.

One Punch Man season 3 is set to release sometime in 2023

One Punch Man will be releasing its third season sometime next year, but the release date hasn't been officially announced yet. From what can be gathered from reliable sources, it seems the animator was recently leaked to be MAPPA studios for season 3.

However, the leaked account soon got suspended, putting the community in a bit of confusion.

The account in question is the reputed Twitter user Shounen Leaks, who has a reputation for leaking information that later turns out to be correct. The post on One Punch Man season 3 received quite the reaction from everyone as it accumulated 100,000 likes.

The account's suspension means that the information might have been pretty sensitive in the first place.

Hunters Association Arc still from the official manga (Image via Shueisha)

To follow up on anything related to the project, there has been an official anime account on the platform since the release of the first season. To address the community regarding the leaks, they issued the following statement:

This account is the only official Twitter account for the anime "One-Punch Man". Please be careful not to be misled by the information of fake accounts or accounts that pretend to be leaks. We publish the right information at the right time. Thank you for your cooperation.

Since there have been no official announcements on the release date for the third season, interested fans can keep an eye on the account listed above. One of the most trusted websites for shows and manga, MyAnimeList, also has the season added to the database, with Saitama and Gorou added to the character list.

No studios, release dates, or broadcast stations have been added in yet.

What can we expect from One Punch Man season 3?

One Punch Man @Everything_OPM With leaks of the One Punch Man anime returning for Season 3, it’s very possible that it’ll be announced on the release of the last chapter of the Monster Association Arc. This will be on August 17th. With leaks of the One Punch Man anime returning for Season 3, it’s very possible that it’ll be announced on the release of the last chapter of the Monster Association Arc. This will be on August 17th. https://t.co/9zNJOPfyNU

Season 3 of One Punch Man will continue with the Monsters Association Arc. However, seeing how the show has a history of having 12-episode-long runtimes, it doesn't look like the entire arc is going to be covered during that time.

Interested fans can start with chapter 83, and the arc itself will continue until the end of chapter 170.

