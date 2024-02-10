One Punch Man Season 3 anime gets a terrible update from creator

One Punch Man season 3 has been the topic of discussion among fans for a couple of years. They were pleased to learn that the anime project was in production, but there has been no word on its status since. Notably, around the same time, Yusuke Murata, the One Punch Man manga artist, revealed his plans to open an animation studio.

The idea of a new animation studio headed by Murata was enthusiastically embraced by the fanbase, with speculation circulating on various social media platforms. Fans thought that Yusuke Murata and his team of animators in the new studio would potentially take up the third season as one of their projects.

However, the mangaka has broken his silence on this subject and took to X to inform the audience about his involvement with One Punch Man season 3.

Yusuke Murata denies his involvement with One Punch Man season 3

Yusuke Murata's announcement on X regarding his involvment with the third season (Screengrab via X)

Yusuke Murata, in a post on X, stated that neither he nor his animation studio are involved in the production of One Punch Man season 3. The timing of the animation studio's announcement fueled suspicion about the mangaka's involvement in the third season.

The manga author's statement about his animation studio came incredibly close to the original series' revelation that One Punch Man season 3 was in production. Since the second season aired back in 2019, the fan base had grown quite desperate at that point. Over 4 years had passed since, which is why fans were optimistic and connected the dots.

However, logic dictated otherwise, and a sizeable chunk of the fanbase knew that Murata wouldn't be taking part.

There were a couple of reasons why this was clear from the beginning, even before Yusuke Murata provided fans with an update on One Punch Man season 3. It is important to note that a new animation studio isn’t likely to take up a project as big as the One Punch Man series.

Additionally, a new animation studio wouldn’t have the manpower to finish an entire season of this anime. The producers and the original creator of the show would prefer to leave One Punch Man season 3 in the hands of a studio with a strong track record.

Recently, Murata also took to Twitter to release a glimpse of his work, which was an original animation that he and his team worked on. It was quite clear that Murata’s animation studio wasn’t working on the third installment of the anime series.

That being said, the animanga community is quite saddened by the recent update from Murata. While he might not be involved with One Punch Man season 3, fans can continue to expect top-tier content in the manga adaptations from him. His manga chapters are heading in an exciting direction, and fans can follow Murata’s X account to get the latest updates on the plot and characters.

