One Punch Man creator Yusuke Murata unveils more trailers of his original anime project

One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata released two more videos of his new original animation project, titled Zaiyuki. The video was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) on December 30, 2023, at 7:28 am JST. Murata uploaded the latest videos along with the first two videos in a single thread.

In the past, Yusuke Murata, along with his animation group Village Studio, animated short videos of Saitama and his mundane adventures. This year, in March, the One Punch Man manga artist animated his first original video of Zaiyuki. The reception was great, and fans were eager to see his new work. Let’s take a closer look at the new videos and understand what the story of this new animated project is all about.

One Punch Man manga artist’s new videos for the Zayuki series

The third video picks up from where the previous video had left off. It continued to showcase the car chase scene but in this case, a ton of monsters seemed to be in pursuit of the Kappa and his newfound companions. They attempted to wreak damage on the car and kill them but failed to do so.

During the chase, the protagonist of Zaiyuki realizes that his companions have a bounty of 100 million (anime-original currency) which shocks him. A female character, who is a ballistics expert used her sniper to take down everyone that was pursuing them.

The fourth video showcased the bald character’s abilities. He uses his staff to draw a pattern in the air, which then creates multiple slashes in the same shape and decimates his opponent. The monkey with the staff showed its destructive abilities by splitting the massive armored opponent in half. Following this, the group was taking refuge in an abandoned building, and the video ended abruptly.

Story of Zaiyuki so far

One Punch Man manga artist’s new project revolves around a Kappa. They are mythical creatures that appear to be small and weak but are incredibly strong. The protagonist, however, was a Kappa who failed in areas that Kappa’s are usually strong in. He was bad at swimming and lacked strength. However, he managed to win the lottery and get a free ticket to India. There, he takes an unknown crystal from a character that resembles Master Roshi.

The seemingly harmless crystal exploded in the airport, and a monkey with a staff showed up. Despite the large convoy of military personnel, the monkey disarmed everyone. Moments later, the protagonist was taken against his will by a group of powerful members whom the stranger in the airport spoke about. Thus began the Kappa’s unexpected yet exciting journey.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.