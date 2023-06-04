One Punch Man season 3 likely delayed until 2024

One Punch Man season 3 was announced to be in production back in August 2023 with a new key art created by Chikashi Kubota. Since then, fans have been on the lookout for any new information available on the anime. However, with time passing by, there is a good chance that One Punch Man season 3 will likely be delayed until 2024.

Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man follows the story of Saitama, a bald hero capable of defeating any enemy with a single punch. Considering the lack of competition for his strength, he is often bored. Hence, he is on the lookout for a strong enemy.

One Punch Man season 3 could be delayed due to production reasons

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

One Punch Man season 1, produced by Madhouse, was released back in 2015. The anime was widely praised in the anime community; fans loved the detailed animation quality and pacing shown in the anime.

Following that, One Punch Man's second season, produced by J.C. Staff, was released in 2019. However, this time, it was bombarded with bad reviews due to its poor animation quality and pacing.

Fans were left clueless as to why the anime changed its production company after the first season's performance. Hence, they hoped that the anime would change its production company for the next season.

Garou as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Three years later in August 2022, One Punch Man season 3 was finally announced to be in production. It was announced with a new key art of Saitama and Garou, depicting that the upcoming season was set to adapt the Monster Association arc. While it was revealed that the key art was created by Chikashi Kubota, the production studio for the anime was not revealed.

Following that, there was a huge rumour that One Punch Man season 3 was being animated by MAPPA. Considering how the said studio has previously taken over the production of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga from WIT Studio in the past, fans were convinced that the rumour was true.

MAPPA Stage 2023 banner (Image via MAPPA)

Hence, they hoped that MAPPA studio would announce its involvement in producing One Punch Man season 3 in MAPPA Stage 2023. However, as fans already know, no such announcement was made during the event.

Considering that MAPPA has taken over several anime series at the same time, fans believe that the studio is currently not focused on One Punch Man season 3. There is a good chance that the studio is still animating the series, which is why they could not reveal anything about it.

Fubuki as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Moreover, there is also the possibility that MAPPA studio may have had its hands tied. Given that releasing an anime is a huge task, there is a chance that the studio may not have received permission to reveal anything about the anime from the original creators, publishers, and broadcasting partners.

Thus, considering that the anime is yet to even reveal the production studio for the anime, there is good reason to believe that One Punch Man season 3 will not be released anytime soon. This means that the anime could get delayed until 2024. Nevertheless, fans must also remember that MAPPA has never been announced as the production company for One Punch Man's season 3, thus situation could be completely different.

