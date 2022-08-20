What will One Punch Man Season 3 be about? Story Arc and plot, explained

One Punch Man recently announced that the third season has entered its production stage, and the entire fanbase is brimming with excitement. Anime fans have already been waiting for it for a long time, as it’s been about three years since season 2 came out. However, those who have read the manga are just as excited since the third season will be adapting the best story arc that the manga has covered so far.

Every anime-only fan wants to know what the third season will be about. Luckily, the manga has a ton of content for the studio to adapt. If they don’t deviate from the main story and completely avoid filler episodes, fans can expect about 12 episodes that will cover 40 chapters. On that note, let’s explore what every One Punch Man fan can expect in the upcoming season of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

One Punch Man season 3: Current story arc and what to expect in terms of plot

The second season of the series ended with the start of the Monsters Association arc. The entirety of the third season will be a continuation of this arc. That being said, if the third season also follows the example of the previous two, it will contain only 12 episodes and won’t be able to adapt the entire story arc completely.

Chapter 170, released a few days ago, concluded the aforementioned arc. Those who want to start reading the manga can do so by starting with chapter 83 or 84, which will be the source material for the first episode of the upcoming season.

The upcoming season is going to be an exciting one since it will focus on Garou and the Monsters Association that is wreaking havoc. The S-Class heroes, along with a few A-Class and B-Class heroes, will launch an assault on the Monsters Association hideout, thanks to Child Emperor, who was able to pinpoint the location.

This season will also introduce a ton of interesting heroes from A-Class and B-Class. Moreover, the upcoming season of One Punch Man will show how Garou was saved by the Monsters Association. He would undergo a monsterization process which was initiated by Gyoro Gyoro. Garou will grow quite strong in this arc and survive a brutal attack from King The Ripper.

The third season will also introduce some of the strongest villains that have been featured in the series so far. Monster King Orochi will make an appearance and Gyoro Gyoro will reveal the truth about this monster.

It’s highly likely that the third season of One Punch Man will wrap up with chapter 138. In this chapter, Flashy Flash, Saitama and Manako were underground, and Flashy Flash’s arm was stuck. Tatsumaki clears the rubble, leaving a small hole through which Manako attempts to escape. However, they saw an unknown entity crouched in a fetal position, indicating that it could be God. Such an incident could serve as the perfect cliffhanger to end the third season. Following this, the fourth season can continue from there onwards.

