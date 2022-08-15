Can anyone in One Punch Man beat Saitama?

One Punch Man is one of the most popular manga series that has found a way to incorporate some of the best action sequences and pair them with top-tier comedy.

Saitama, the protagonist of the series, is so strong that he is capable of beating his enemies with a single punch if he wants to. This has been the case for many monsters that challenged him as their fate was decided the moment they launched an attack on the Caped Baldy.

However, most fans seem to have one question that has been raised across numerous social media platforms and forums. They want to know if the Caped Baldy will ever come across a person/entity capable enough to beat him.

Let’s take a look at the possibility of Saitama losing a fight in the One Punch Man series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga. Sportskeeda doesn’t claim ownership of any media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

One Punch Man: What are the chances of a character beating Saitama?

It’s highly unlikely that Saitama will be defeated in One Punch Man. Let’s understand why this is the case. Firstly, this series doesn’t follow most conventions that a typical shonen series would. This is a gag manga series, and many elements in the manga are not supposed to make sense.

But one thing that makes absolutely no sense is how the Caped Baldy became this strong. He was just a regular human being looking for a job who got constant rejections. One day, he saved a ball-chinned kid from Crablante and decided to become a hero for fun.

The training routine that made him this powerful was nothing but intermediate cardiovascular and strength training. This routine was composed of a 10-kilometer run, 100 pushups, 100 situps, and 100 squats. Given Mumen Rider’s daily activity, he probably trained his muscles more than Saitama did. This training routine led to Saitama becoming the strongest character in One Punch Man so far.

That being said, the idea of Saitama finding a challenging opponent who could defeat him isn’t far-fetched. The Caped Baldy always longed for an opponent who would challenge him and push him to his limits. Therefore, the final antagonist in the series could challenge Saitama, but it’s unlikely that the opponent would defeat Saitama.

The Caped Baldy was pitted against someone who understood the flow of energy and force. Despite Garou being able to implement nuclear fission in his attacks, he couldn’t defeat Saitama.

The fight revealed two crucial points that could prove why Saitama will not be defeated in the series. Both the narrator and Garou mentioned that Saitama has limitless potential, and despite the lack of challenge, he is constantly growing. This means that even if someone is strong enough to possibly push Saitama to his limits, the Caped Baldy will surpass it and proceed to defeat his opponent.

